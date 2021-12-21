'Selling Sunset' stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim break up

"Selling Sunset" stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are calling it quits after several months of dating.

Oppenheim posted a statement to his Instagram about the breakup on Tuesday night, writing that they plan to "remain best friends" and "always love and support one another."

"She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life," he wrote, in part. "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

Oppenheim concluded that Stause is "an exceptional human being" and that "having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Stause did not post about the breakup and her representatives did not return TODAY's request for comment.

The two went public with their relationship over the summer.

Last month, as she promoted the premiere of the fourth season of their reality show, Stause told TODAY she was the "happiest I've ever been" dating Oppenheim.

“We become friends that turned into best friends that didn’t even see each other that way. So I think it was pretty surprising for everybody, including us,” she said at the time. “And it really kind of surprised both of us of what we kind of saw for the future and I think it was obviously a pleasant surprise.”

Oppenheim also previously dated Mary Fitzgerald, another cast member on the show. The two are very friendly on-camera and Fitzgerald, who is now married to Romain Bonnet, previously told People that she was elated her two friends were dating.

Stause was previously married to "This is Us" star Justin Hartley. The pair got divorced in 2019, two years after tying the knot.

Season five of "Selling Sunset" wrapped filming this week, according to Fitzgerald. Season four ended before Oppenheim and Stause went public with their relationship so it's likely the fifth season will focus on that storyline.