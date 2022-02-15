Sarah Jessica Parker responds to fans who said Carrie didn’t call 911 after finding Big

Warning: This post contains spoilers for HBO Max's "And Just Like That..."

The big death in the first episode of “And Just Like That…” left many viewers reeling — and left some fans also demanding answers for why Carrie Bradshaw didn’t immediately call 911 when she found her husband, John James Preston (aka Mr. Big), on the bathroom floor after he had suffered a heart attack.

Sarah Jessica Parker defended her character’s reaction during a recent visit to “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” insisting that Carrie did, in fact, call 911.

“So in my head, she struggled through this moment and tried to get him to be responsive, and then she, you know, came to her senses, I’m going to say after about two to three seconds, right?” Parker said. “Then of course she called 911 and got all the help she needed from professionals.”

Big (Chris Noth) dies from a heart attack in the first episode of "And Just Like That..." HBO Max

She also explained that while it may have appeared that Carrie cradled her husband in her arms for a long time instead of dialing 911, the scene was drawn out to reflect how time slowed down for Carrie, even if the moment actually only lasted a few seconds.

“It’s suspended animation,” Parker said. “It’s this moment where everything stops.”

After those few seconds, she added, she is certain that Carrie promptly called 911.

“Whatever collapsing of time that happens does not stop her from taking care of somebody in a fashion that you would want and expect from your partner or husband or wife,” she said.

Parker also opened up about how Samantha Jones' absence was handled in the reboot. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original “Sex and the City” series from 1998 to 2004, did not join the reboot amid rumors of an alleged feud between her and Parker.

In “And Just Like That…”, Samantha has moved to London for work, but Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte still mention her now and then — and in the season finale, Carrie texts Samantha to meet up for a drink.

Parker credited showrunner and head writer Michael Patrick King for helping keep Samantha’s presence alive in the reboot, even if she never makes an appearance.

“Samantha is not gone,” she said. “The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren’t absent from your life when you don’t want them to be, you know? And I thought that in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect, you know, and love and affection for that character."

“I thought it mimicked many friendships that, you know, challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way because it’s too painful,” she added.