Kristin Davis says 'SATC' reboot would 'never disrespect Samantha'

Kim Cattrall won't be appearing in the "Sex and the City" reboot, but one of her co-stars just confirmed that the series will indeed address what happened to her character.

During an interview with TODAY Tuesday, Kristin Davis (aka Charlotte York on the show) told Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones that viewers will get some sort of explanation about Samantha Jones' absence when “And Just Like That…” premieres.

"Yes, we love Samantha," she told the co-anchors. "Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way, right?"

When the reboot was first announced, fans wondered if Cattrall, whose rumored feud with Sarah Jessica Parker has been well-publicized over the years, would return to the set for a visit. And when it was confirmed that the actor wouldn't be involved, social media users had plenty of creative ideas for addressing her absence.

And while Davis didn't reveal what the show's writers settled on, she did tease that the character's departure was written into the script.

"There is respect for Samantha, there is ... it's part of the story," she said.

The 56-year-old also emphasized that the cast and crew knew it was important to address Cattrall's absence in some fashion.

"We would never disrespect Samantha," she said.

The cast has been somewhat quiet on the subject, but Parker did reply to one fan's comment on Instagram in January when they said they would miss Samantha when the reboot premieres.

“We will too,” Parker replied to the comment. “We loved her so.”

The actor also replied to another fan who commented that she and her former co-star “dislike each other.”

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” she wrote. “Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

During her chat with TODAY, Davis also gave a brief update on how her character Charlotte is doing.

"I'm still married to Harry, thankfully, and my two daughters have been growing up," she said. "And with parenthood comes surprises."

The actor acknowledged that that's all she can say for now and said the "secrecy is topnotch."

Davis also discussed how the reboot is an evolution of the original series and will follow the three friends as they navigate life in their 50s.

"Life is not over when you turn 50," she said.

When Sheinelle asked Davis about the criticism the actors had received over their age and looks while filming, the star said they had expected it would happen.

"Though I have to say, it still hurts sometimes," she said.

Davis also said she and Parker try not to read the negative comments.

"Sarah and I are currently in a media blackout. Cynthia is tougher and she is not, so we're like, 'You tell us later, OK?'"

The actor revealed that paparazzi would be on set for 12 hours a day and the actors would notice that they weren't shooting for long periods of time, making her think that they were waiting for "a bad shot" so "they could say that we look bad."

"It's frustrating," she said.