“Retaliation is a b----,” Lisa Barlow says at the start of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season Three trailer. That’s only a tease of what the new season will bring.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" returns Wednesday, Sep. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, with returning housewives Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah joined by new friends Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas. Mary Cosby left the show following controversy.

And if the trailer, which premiered on E!, is any indication of what’s to come … we’re in for a wild ride. Check out the best bites from the trailer below, and all you should look out for as season 3 approaches.

Jen Shah addresses her legal challenges in the trailer

In March 2021, Shah was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering for her alleged role in a nationwide scheme. Jen Shah pleaded guilty in a fraud case in July, after previously pleading not guilty.

Jen Shah in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Bravo

By the looks of the trailer, Shah's legal troubles will be incorporated into Season Three.

In the trailer, Shah says “I’m innocent!” and proclaims that she “got played by Stuart Smith,” her former assistant, who was also indicted and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud last November, per E! News.

“I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn’t for Stuart,” Shah says.

Bui-Negrete adds intrigue, telling Rose, “Someone I know was working for Jen and now he’s an informant."

A confrontation between Bui-Negrete and Shah is teased, with Bui-Negrete saying, “If I were you, I’d be real nice right now, especially if you want some money on your f------ books.”

Gay and Marks, who repeatedly supported Shah’s innocence prior to her plea reversal, are asked by Marks’ husband Seth, “Have either of you asked Jen if she’s guilty of any of these charges?” Gay reacts, but doesn't say anything.

It seems we’ll all be waiting to see how Shah’s pals reacted to her change in plea.

Lisa Barlow remains at the center of it all

After a hot-mic moment about Marks that rocked Salt Lake City at the end of Season Two, Barlow’s conflicts with her cast mates remain ripe as ever.

Lisa Barlow on Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'. Natalie Cass / Bravo

In a scene set against a picturesque lake, Marks tells Rose, “I heard she was doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila," referencing Barlow's tequila brand.

In true "Housewives" fashion, the tale didn’t stop there, as a scene shows Rose sharing the story with the rest of the cast around a table.

Rose says, “You told me she (Barlow) performed sexual favors,” with Barlow responding, “Are you crazy?"

We’ll also see Barlow traversing situations in her personal life, including her son Jack’s college plans. Barlow says, “What are you thinking about college?”

Jack says, “Fudge college, honestly, there’s no need for it.”

“That’s not how it works, Jack,” Barlow responds.

We’ll be hoping for another “Hello, Baby Gorgeous!” moment from Barlow this season.

Cousins Whitney Rose and Heather Gay share emotional moments … and get physical

The trailer shows Gay revealing the cover to her memoir, “Bad Mormon,” in which she details her experience with leaving the Mormon church.

From left, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay and Angie Katsanevas on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'. Fred Hayes / Bravo

When asked about the book, Gay explains, “It ruined any chance I had of my family being supportive.”

Gay also reveals a black eye to the ladies, without explaining what happened. Barlow says, “Heather, you look like somebody clocked you.”

“Well, maybe somebody did,” Gay responds.

A clip also shows Gay pushing Rose out of the way during a confrontation, alluding to potential drama between the pair.

Rose shares childhood trauma this season, telling her husband, Justin Rose,“You know how I always tell you that I don’t remember details of my childhood." Then, she tells her cast mates, “I was in a very abusive situation.”

The ladies still make time for fun

With oodles of drama packed into another great season of "RHOSLC," the trailer shows the ladies balancing fun and fighting.

The trailer shows the cast dancing, wearing Morphsuits (we’ll direct you to the Met Gala, Lisa!), and shaking their butts in lingerie to the sound of Shah yelling over a megaphone, “Pay that rent.”

From left, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Jennie Nguyen, Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah on Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'. Natalie Cass / Bravo

In typical ‘RHOSLC’ fashion, the cast also goes skiing. Someone may have gotten too excited though, as a clip shows someone falling over the mountain!

They also go on a tropical vacation, where, for a reason unknown, Shah throws her shoes overboard on a boat ride.