Jen Shah of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' pleads guilty in fraud case

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 in connection to a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people, many of whom were over 55, out of money starting in 2012, per a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release from the time of their arrest. They were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Jennifer Shah leaves Manhattan federal court, after pleading guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, in New York, Monday July 11, 2022. Lawrence Neumeister / AP

“Jennifer Shah was a key participant in a nationwide scheme that targeted elderly, vulnerable victims,” Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “These victims were sold false promises of financial security but instead Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it. This Office is committed to rooting out these schemes whatever form they take.”

Prior to today, Shah pleaded not guilty. Throughout Season 2 of “RHOSLC,” which spanned from September 2021 to March 2022, Shah spoke outwardly about her innocence and even created merchandise for fans to buy to support her not guilty plea.

She moved to dismiss the case in December; the motion was denied by a federal judge, per documents obtained by E!.

But on Monday morning, Shah entered into an agreement with federal prosecutors, changing her plea to guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. As part of the plea deal, charges of money laundering were dropped. Shah also agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and to pay restitution up to $9.5 million, per a press release.

Smith pleaded guilty in November to all charges.

While speaking before Judge Sidney Stein, Shah admitted that she “agreed with others to commit wire fraud” and “knew it misled” victims. Shah said that there was a “misrepresentation of the product…regarding value of the service,” and that it “had little to no value.”

When the judge asked if she knew what she was doing was wrong and illegal, she replied, “Yes, your honor.” She said she “knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

Shah faces a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced by the U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein on November 28 of this year

NBC News has reached out to her attorneys for comment, and Bravo, owned by NBCUniversal, NBC News’ parent company, declined to comment.