'Real Housewives’ star Mary Cosby apologizes for controversial comment

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby is apologizing following backlash to a controversial comment she made during a recent episode of the Bravo reality show.

The incident occurred during the Dec. 5 episode when Cosby learned that her cast members were comparing her church’s operations to fellow co-star Jen Shah’s alleged telemarketing fraud.

In March, Shah was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering for her alleged role in a nationwide scheme.

“It’s not fair to put me with someone so … like, when I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug,” Cosby told fellow cast member Lisa Barlow in the episode. “Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs.”

After fans called Cosby out for the offensive remark, the pastor took to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 12 to say she was “truly sorry.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC,” she began the apology note. “I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies.”

She explained she “was not trying to single out the Mexican culture.” Cosby added she is African American and knows racism “first hand.”

“It is important to me that you hear this apology directly from me,” she wrote before calling the comment “reckless” and “unintentional.”

“I am truly sorry,” the post concluded.

In the caption, Cosby wrote, “I love you all!” along with multiple hashtags, including #apologyaccepted, #makeitright and #latinos.

Comments were turned off on the post.

Cosby wasn’t the only one who upset viewers. One Twitter user told Barlow she should be “ashamed” for not correcting Cosby at the time.

“She should be ashamed,” Barlow responded. “I didn’t say it and am not aligned with this. I address it. Keep watching.”

Cosby’s storyline on season two of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ‘’ has focused on her running a church and being a pastor.

During this latest season, some of her co-stars have compared the religious institution to a cult and questioned if Cosby’s parishioners believe she is God.

During an after show video on YouTube, Cosby responded to the allegations.

"God is very beautiful. He’s a spirit. I’m Mary Cosby," she said. "Just don’t give that kind of stuff life because it’s not true and if it was true why did it come out now? Some things you just have to think common sense about and I’m thinking why me? Why do I have to be the one that is God? Who’s God? Who says this?

"It’s just outlandish. It’s outlandish and kind of funny and untrue. All the above."

TODAY and Bravo are owned by the same parent company, NBCUniversal.