Taylor Armstrong opened up about her sexuality during the June 28 episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

The topic came up during a girls trip to a ranch in Montana, when Tamra Judge asked Taylor, 52, to share something she and her “Real Housewives” co-stars didn’t know about her.

“I’m bisexual,” Taylor said.

Taylor Armstrong opened up about her previous relationship with a woman during the June 28 episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

She also revealed that she was once in a relationship for “about five years” with a woman.

“Most people are surprised to find out that I’m bisexual. … Probably because just like stereotypes,” Taylor said. “I mean, it’s not something I broadcast, but I’m open to all people that have great souls and that you can love.”

Taylor confirmed this relationship occurred “prior” to her marriage to her late estranged husband, Russell Armstrong.

The Bravo star has opened up in the past about her tumultuous marriage with her late former husband, whom she has alleged was physically and emotionally abusive. She filed for divorce from him in July 2011, and he died by suicide about a month later.

Last year, Taylor told TODAY that her personal growth has been “tremendous,” and said she has found “so much strength” for herself and her daughter Kennedy, 17, in the aftermath of her estranged husband’s death.

Taylor tied the knot with attorney John Bluher in 2014.

This is Taylor’s first season on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

She was previously a series regular on the first three seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and she guest-starred on the show for three more seasons.

She also appeared in Season Two of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” in 2022.