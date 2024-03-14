TODAY paid a visit to Olivia Benson Plaza — and it was every 'SVU' fan's dream

It would be especially heinous of any die-hard "Law & Order: SVU" fan to not stop by the Olivia Benson Plaza experience on this beautiful springlike day.

Fans of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) and the rest of the SVU squad can visit the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza March 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET for the ultimate fan experience.

On March 14, TODAY's Al Roker also got a special preview of Olivia Benson Plaza from legendary longtime star Ice-T.

The rapper, who has been on the show since Season Two, explained to Al he was originally only supposed to do four episodes, as he lived in Los Angeles and "SVU" films in NYC.

"(I) come to New York for four episodes, and I've been here 25 years," he said.

Ice-T and Al enjoying complimentary beverages from the Benson & Co. Coffee truck. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Al and Ice-T entered the fan experience through subway turnstiles.

"Wow, this is cool!" Ice-T said, adding he hadn't yet seen the experience.

Ice-T received a black tote upon entering with the famous "Dun Dun" printed on the front.

"Twenty-five years — I finally got a bag," he joked.

The duo then walked by some special merch, including T-shirts, coffee mugs and friendship bracelets (more on those later), before hitting up a coffee cart.

Ice-T was especially excited about the "Fin's Iced Tea" drink on the menu.

He chatted with Al about how no one expected the show to go on for as long as it has.

"I remember when we got to 15 years, and (creator and executive producer) Dick Wolf wanted the record (for the longest-running live-action prime-time TV series), and that was like 21, I said, 'Let's do 25.' And we did it — so now I'm going for 35," he said.

Hargitay's Benson is also TV’s longest-running prime-time live-action character, and Ice-T's Fin is the longest-running male actor on a TV series.

Current cast members Octavio Pisano (Detective Joe Velasco), Kevin Kane (Detective Terry Bruno) and Ryan Buggle (Noah Benson) also visited Olivia Benson Plaza March 14 and posed for photos — and stopped for some coffee!

What can fans expect from Olivia Benson Plaza?

Complimentary coffee and tea

Fans can step up to the Benson & Co. Coffee truck, in partnership with La Colombe, to order complimentary coffee or tea beverages. Each cup will also honor the iconic characters of "SVU" and feature special latte art.

Limited edition T-shirt and 25th anniversary newspaper

The plaza will also have an exclusive kiosk with a commemorative 25th anniversary newspaper and a limited-edition T-shirt created with the Shop at NBC Studios and Wolf Entertainment, the minds behind the "Law & Order" franchise.

'SVU'-themed friendship bracelets

While in the fan shop, attendees can also grab "SVU"-themed friendship bracelets that say things like "WWOBD" (What Would Olivia Benson Do), "Dun Dun" and "Elite Squad." The bracelets were designed in collaboration with Little Words Project, and 25% of the proceeds will benefit Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation.

What else can fans do at Olivia Benson Plaza?

Upon entry, fans can pose in front of huge block letters that read "Dun Dun" and "Law & Order."

Al Roker getting in on the fun at Olivia Benson Plaza. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

There will also be opportunities to participate in "SVU"-themed trivia and giveaways.

The Olivia Benson Plaza experience was created by NBC in collaboration with NVE Experience Agency.

(NBC is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

"Law & Order: SVU" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, following "Law & Order" at 8 p.m. and before "Law & Order: Organized Crime" at 10 p.m.