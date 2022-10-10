Mila Kunis didn’t get the warmest welcome from New York City during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Host Jimmy Kimmel brought his Los Angeles based show to Brooklyn for a week with plenty of celebrity guests, including Kunis, who was promoting her new Netflix movie “Luckiest Girl Alive.”

However, less than three minutes into her interview, she got some harsh reactions from the crowd when Kimmel told her, “You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you’re not a New Yorker.”

Kunis seemed shocked that someone booed her after Kimmel pointed this out, apologizing briefly before telling the audience, “Well, you won’t like the rest of this interview.”

When the former “That ‘70s Show” star explained that she is from Ukraine, the crowd erupted into applause, but the cheering was short-lived when she shared a story from her childhood about coming through New York with her family when they first moved to the United States.

While she confessed that she had her first burger and Coke when she was in New York as a child, she disappointed the crowd when she said that she didn't have pizza when she was there at the time. She was booed again, telling Kimmel, “Boy, this audience is something.”

“I did not have pizza in New York but my dad delivered pizzas growing up, but in LA,” Kunis said, earning a laugh from the audience. “That’s mean! LA has perfectly fine pizzas guys!”

Mila Kunis. Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

Immediately, the New York crowd erupted into boos again, but Kunis jumped in to defend herself. She turned toward the crowd and said “You know what, I am wearing children’s underwear for you!” which referred to a story she told at the top of the interview about her wardrobe malfunction earlier that day.

“But here’s more to this story — just to get another boo,” she said, leaving room for suspense from the crowd. “It was Domino’s Pizza.”

Kunis received what she called a “symphony of boos” from the crowd before continuing to upset the New Yorkers. While she confirmed that she didn’t like Domino’s, she made another big confession: she doesn’t like pizza at all.

“Boo, boo! I get it! I’m out of here!” she yelled before she pretended to walk off stage. “I had it every day for a year, possibly more. It was too much. Because we were so poor, my dad would make us pizza for dinner and he tried really hard to get creative but you can only be so creative...I’ll choke it down because my kids like pizza and my husband likes pizza, but I’m never the person that goes, ‘You know what I feel like? Pizza.’”

Kunis may have to overcome her distaste toward pizza though thanks to a gift from her husband, Ashton Kutcher. She added, “Here’s the irony guys, my husband for our anniversary got me a pizza oven...So now not only do I not like pizza, I make them."

While the actor’s newest project debuted on the streaming giant on October 7, another project of hers has been coming up in recent interviews: her appearance in the Netflix reboot, “That ‘90s Show.”

During an appearance on TODAY in September, Kunis spilled some details about the Netflix series to Hoda Kotb, including who her character Jackie Burkhart ended up with.

“We did once scene. Spoiler alert: My husband and I are in as a couple, which is weird,” she said, later adding, “So Ashton and I play a married couple in the show. And then I won’t give away why because that’s a cute little part of the story plotline.”

During a recent Sunday Sitdown, Kunis joined TODAY’s Willie Geist and discussed “That ‘70s Show” reboot, including what it was like working with her husband again.

She said that she had “never been more nervous” in her life than doing the scene together with Kutcher, explaining, “It was so weird to look at him and not be like, ‘Why are you doing that funny face?’ Or for him not to look at me and be like, ‘Why are you acting so...’ There’s a part of you that, after being together, and you can call BS on someone.”

“It’s trippy, because we were in the same house, and it takes place in the same basement, but we’re old and married and have children,” Kunis added. “It was like being in Twilight Zone. It was very, very weird.”