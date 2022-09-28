Art imitates life for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Kunis says she and her real-life husband will renew their on-screen romance in Netflix’s upcoming “That ‘70s Show” reboot, “That ‘90s Show.”

Kunis says their characters, who dated in the original series, will be married in the new show, while noting they only appear briefly.

“We did once scene. Spoiler alert: My husband and I are in as a couple, which is weird,” she told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Wednesday.

Fans will remember that Kunis’ character, the spoiled Jackie, and Kutcher’s character, the dim-witted Kelso, dated for a long period during the show’s run, but she wound up with Wilmer Valderrama’s Fez when the sitcom ended.

Kunis says she was surprised to find out Kelso and Jackie would get back together.

“When it was presented to us, I was like, ‘So clearly I’m going to be with Fez’ because I remember ending the show with Wilmer’s character. And they’re like ‘Well, that’s too weird for audiences, so now you and Ashton are together’ and I was like, ‘That’s even weirder,’” she said.

Mila Kunis's Jackie and Ashton Kutcher's Kelso had a turbulent relationship on "That '70s Show." AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

“So Ashton and I play a married couple in the show. And then I won’t give away why because that’s a cute little part of the story plotline.”

Working with Kutcher again was a bit strange for Kunis.

“It was weird to shoot together, I will tell you,” she told “Access Hollywood” earlier this week. “It made me super nervous. Oh, my God, I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career — was to shoot with my husband on the set of ‘'70s Show.’ Because the set is exactly the same minus a couple of paint jobs.”

“It made me so uncomfortable,” she added.

“To be married, but to be at the place where we met — and it looks the same — was trippy,” she continued. “We walked on set and I was like, ‘Oh, this is weird.’”

After years of pining for her, Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) finally won over Jackie (Mila Kunis) on "That '70s Show." The Hollywood Archi / Alamy Stock Photo

Kutcher echoed that sentiment.

“It’s funny and it’s weird. It was super nostalgic and really odd, like going back into the basement — just going back into the set was weird,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” in July. “And then being around everyone, it’s just bizarre.”

And while it may have felt weird, Kutcher did say returning to the series that made him and Kunis stars felt right.

“Mila and I were contemplating it,” he told Variety in June. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”