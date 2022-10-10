Jimmy Kimmel is sharing an update on his 5-year-old son Billy’s health following multiple heart surgeries.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the comedian and his wife, former “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” writer Molly McNearney, spoke about their son while attending the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala.

The talk show host, 54, had previously revealed in a monologue on his show in 2017 that Billy was born with serious heart defects and needed to have open-heart surgery at just three days old.

At the gala, Kimmel gushed that Billy is currently “doing great,” People reported.

“He still needs one open-heart surgery, but he’s doing great,” he explained.

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney attend the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 8, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Children's Hosp

Kimmel added that Billy was “one big reason” the couple supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Their son was treated for a congenital heart defect called tetralogy of Fallot at the hospital.

“He has no idea what we’re up to (tonight), nor would he care,” the comedian told reporters, laughing. “I tried to explain the heart surgery to him because he has a bit of scar down the center of his chest, and he has almost no interest.”

Kimmel expressed his family’s gratitude for the charity, which he said he and his wife supported before Billy’s surgeries.

“Our son, Billy, had two open-heart surgeries here, he was born with two heart defects, and they fixed them up real good, so we’re very grateful,” he said.

He continued, “We never imagined that this organization that we’d supported financially and by hosting events for them would be a place that we needed to go — so that came as a bit of a shock, but it all worked out.”

The gala — which was held in Santa Monica, Calif. — recognized physicians, researchers and caregivers and the brave children they have healed. Chris and Robert Pine hosted the event and Justin Timberlake performed.

In May 2017, Kimmel shared with his audience that a nurse at Cedars-Sinai had noticed Billy was purple shortly after McNearney gave birth.

The parents later learned that their newborn had “a hole in the wall of the left and right side of his heart” and it was preventing enough oxygen from reaching his blood. The diagnosis meant Billy would need to have multiple surgeries throughout his life.

At the end of his monologue, he encouraged viewers to donate to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to help other children battling life-threatening conditions.

In December 2017, Billy had his second successful heart surgery at 7 months old.

Throughout the years, Kimmel has repeatedly spoken about his son’s health and the importance of healthcare.

While celebrating Billy’s fifth birthday in April, Kimmel thanked the doctors who saved his son’s life.

He uploaded a picture to Instagram of Billy getting ready to blow out the candles on his miniature birthday cake.

“Happy 5th birthday to our little nut,” he began in the sweet caption. “We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai for saving Billy’s life and to those of you whose donations, prayers and positive thoughts meant everything. Please support families who need medical care.”

Kimmel and McNearney also share 8-year-old daughter Jane. Kimmel and his ex-wife Gina Maddy-Kimmel are parents to 31-year-old artist Katie Kimmel and 29-year-old actor Kevin Kimmel as well.