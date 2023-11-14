Matt LeBlanc posts nostalgic tribute to Matthew Perry: ‘Spread your wings and fly brother’

Matt LeBlanc is giving a classic Joey Tribbiani sendoff to his friend and former co-star Matthew Perry.

LeBlanc shared several throwback photos on Instagram on Nov. 14 from the duo's time as roommates on "Friends" and penned a heartfelt message for Perry, who died last month at age 54 in an apparent drowning.

"Matthew," LeBlanc, 56, began. "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

He continued, "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love."

At the end of his caption, LeBlanc joked, "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, according to authorities, and was pronounced dead upon Los Angeles City Fire Department officials responding to the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives found “no obvious signs of trauma” and no signs of foul play. Perry's official cause of death is pending a coroner's investigation.

On Oct. 30, the five surviving main "Friends" co-stars said in a joint statement they were “devastated” by the news of his passing.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer signed the message.