Why was Renee Poche and Carter Wall's engagement cut from 'Love Is Blind' Season 5?

The latest season of "Love Is Blind" has had its fair share of curveballs. Among them? The show only follows two engaged couples, through three additional couples got engaged in the pods.

Fans speculated that Renee Poche, a then 32-year-old veterinarian, and Carter Wall, a then 30-year-old construction worker, were engaged, but edited out of the show. Reddit user @BipityBopityBooo started the thread “Release the Renee Cut,” in which fans picked apart details from the show that seemed to confirm the engagement, like Renee's presence at the bridal dress store.

TikTok users also got into the investigation, with one user showing clips from the show that they believe has Poche wearing an engagement ring.

But the speculation is over, as Poche confirmed her engagement with Wall in an interview with PopSugar. TODAY.com has reached out to Kinetic Media and Netflix for comment.

What happened with Renee Poche and Carter Wall's engagement?

Poche revealed that she and Wall were in fact engaged in the pods, and then chosen to be followed by the crew afterward.

The couple went to Mexico and were filmed all the way up to the altar, where Poche ultimately turned Wall down.

"We were very excited about everything, and things went really well in Mexico as well," Poche told PopSugar. "We were always very pleasant, funny, happy, and enjoyed each other’s company. But once we got back to Houston and back to the real world, I started noticing things that I kind of ignored or blew off that were red flags I should have picked up on. And eventually I did say 'no' at the altar."

Poche, at the time, didn't realize her content would be eliminated entirely. She was only told that their relationship wouldn't be "a big focus" and that timing was an issue.

"I was just as shocked as everybody else," she said. "I still thought that possibly we were going to be engaged on the show and then kind of cut down from there."

She said viewers missed out on "so much."

"It was an emotional roller coaster. There were ups and downs. There were tons of funny, even better moments than the few little clips they showed. It would’ve been amazing to watch even through the really rough parts, which I will get into, but not right now," she said.

She's since married another man

Poche confirmed to PopSugar that she married a different man. Poche dismantled fan speculation that she was cut from the show due to the relationship.

"During casting, I was single, and we didn’t film for about eight months after, and I was single that whole time. I think that rumor came from people seeing that I got married later on, so they were like, 'It just has to be that this was during the same time.' But no, I was single, and I even think Carter would say, there were other issues, maybe, but definitely not that," she said.

She said she and her husband, who would prefer to remain private, met on a dating app and connected the fall after "Love Is Blind" finished filming.

What the couples got engaged, but weren't shown, on 'Love Is Blind' Season 5?

Paige Tillman and Josh Simmons got engaged on Season Five of the show, but didn't proceed into marriage. They shared their story in a joint Instagram post Oct. 3.

Tran Dang and Thomas Smith were not shown on “Love Is Blind” Season Five and were not listed as part of the official cast.

However, a lawsuit revealed that Dang and Smith participated in filming for Season Five. Dang sued her ex-fiancé Smith as well as the production companies behind “Love Is Blind,” Kinetic Content and Delirium TV, for sexual assault.

In the lawsuit, which was first filed in August 2022 and is ongoing, she also alleges producers imprisoned her and acted with negligence during filming.

The producers, Coelen and Smith, via his lawyer, denied the allegations. Smith’s lawyer said the firm does not comment on ongoing litigation.