Renee Poche, a contestant on Season Five of “Love Is Blind” whose storyline never made the air, is suing Netflix and a production company behind the reality series, calling her time on the show “traumatic.”

Poche, whose engagement to Carter Wall was filmed but never aired, filed the lawsuit Jan. 2. The complaint, which was obtained by NBC News, provides Poche’s perspective on her engagement to Wall, who is described as “a walking red flag.”

The complaint also aims to release Poche from what she describes as an “overreaching and unlawful talent agreement” that would prevent her from speaking about her time on the show.

The lawsuit comes after Delirium initiated arbitration against Poche in November 2023, accusing the Texas-based veterinarian of violating the nondisclosure provisions of her contract by making public remarks. Amid fan speculation about her storyline, Poche spoke about her engagement on a podcast hosted by former “Love Is Blind” contestants.

Delirium’s lawsuit seeks $4 million from Poche, whose attorneys say she earned a total of $8,000 for her appearances on the reality series, per the complaint.

In a statement given to TODAY.com, Poche explained why she chose to break her contract and speak publicly.

“My experience on Love is Blind was traumatic. I felt like a prisoner and had no support when I let Delerium (sic) know that I didn’t feel safe. I tried to deal with these emotions over time, and eventually felt like I needed to share what had happened. I felt it was only right to let others know the truth of what all of the cast mates had to endure. In return for this, I am now being sued for $4 million despite earning only $8,000 for my participation on the show. I believe Delerium (sic) is trying to silence the abuse that occurs behind the cameras and ruin me for telling the truth," she said.

Netflix, Delirium TV and Wall did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

What happened during Renee Poche and Carter Wall's engagement on ‘Love Is Blind’, according to the lawsuit?

The Netflix series, which debuted in 2020, challenges participants to fall in love with fellow contestants and become engaged before ever physically meeting.

According to her lawsuit, production assured Poche that all participants had been vetted and were “marriage material,” and that background checks would screen out any potential participants with red flags.

Then Poche met and became engaged to Carter Wall, a six foot five former football player who “lied about almost everything,” per the lawsuit.

Though he was credited as being a construction worker, the lawsuit states that upon joining the series, Wall was “unemployed with a negative balance in his bank account, homeless, violent, estranged from his family, and actively addicted to drugs and alcohol.”

The lawsuit said she and Wall “hit it off.” Then, during production, Wall exhibited “erratic and alarming behavior and emotional instability became glaringly obvious to Poche and the production staff,” per the lawsuit, and that producer was “well aware” of Wall’s “mental instability.”

Poche herself said in an interview with PopSugar conducted after the season aired that the relationship took a turn after the couple left Mexico for Houston, where they were meant to live as a cople.

“We were very excited about everything, and things went really well in Mexico as well,” Poche told PopSugar. “We were always very pleasant, funny, happy, and enjoyed each other’s company. But once we got back to Houston and back to the real world, I started noticing things that I kind of ignored or blew off that were red flags I should have picked up on. And eventually I did say ‘no’ at the altar.”

During their engagement, the lawsuit states Wall “regularly berated Poole,” “stole from the set or places they visit,” and was “emotionally abusive on and off camera,” among other allegations.

The result was that Poole was “utterly terrified of Wall,” but was “forced to spend long stretches of time alone with him — every minute of which she felt unsafe.” Production staff “warned Poche to ensure Wall had no access to firearms, per the lawsuit.

During their engagement, the lawsuit states Wall "regularly berated Poole," "stole from the set or places they visit," and was "emotionally abusive on and off camera," among other allegations.

The result was that Poole was "utterly terrified of Wall," but was "forced to spend long stretches of time alone with him — every minute of which she felt unsafe." Production staff "warned Poche to ensure Wall had no access to firearms."

The lawsuit said defendants Netflix and Delirium “made it clear” that Poche would be hit with legal action if she were to drop out of production. Poche, the lawsuit said, "was placed in a dangerous situation from which she had no escape."

Is there another 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 lawsuit?

Tran Dang, who was cast on "Love Is Blind” Season Five, but cut from the final edit and not listed as part of the official cast, filed a lawsuit in August 2022 and is ongoing.

Dang sued her ex-fiancé Smith as well as the production companies behind “Love Is Blind,” Kinetic Content and Delirium TV, for sexual assault.

In the lawsuit, Dang alleges producers imprisoned her and acted with negligence during filming.

"Love Is Blind" producers and Smith, via his lawyer, denied the allegations. Smith’s lawyer said the firm does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Where is Renee Poche now?

Poche and Wall’s engagement was not shown in “Love Is Blind” Season Five, which aired last fall.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the series caught glimpses of Poche and Wall, including at the wedding dress outing, and speculated as to why they weren’t in the final edit.

Amid speculation, Poche spoke out about her experience, revealing she had broken up with Wall at the altar.

“It was an emotional roller coaster. There were ups and downs. There were tons of funny, even better moments than the few little clips they showed. It would’ve been amazing to watch even through the really rough parts, which I will get into, but not right now,” she said.

Poche has since married, she told PopSugar. She and her husband met on a dating app years ago and reconnected after the show filmed. “I was in that spot where I was so ready for a real relationship and so excited for everything, and he saw the chance, so we did it,” she said.