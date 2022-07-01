Lisa Rinna draws backlash for viral comments on Garcelle Beauvais, 'Real Housewives of Dubai'

The real-life soap opera of "Real Housewives" has taken a new, nasty turn thanks to an exchange that includes Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, Garcelle Beauvais and Chanel Ayan.

Thanks to some social media comments sent out (and since deleted) by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, the sniping has gone international, But is it all just a stunt to drive viewership to the franchise's newest entry? Let's take a look.

Newcomer Jenkins, 49, got into a war of words with a Bravo fan account holder who is Black. When Beauvais (the first Black "Real Housewives" member on the "Beverly Hills") was asked about it on "Watch What Happens Live," Beauvais called Jenkins (who is originally from Bosnia) "uneducated," and that's when Rinna decided to insert her own thoughts.

Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Bravo

"We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist," Rinna, 58, wrote in an Instagram story that's since been deleted. "That's bulls---. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes."

She then followed up with another slide, writing, "And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p------ are Go watch Dubai"

Which is clearly a reference to "The Real Housewives of Dubai," which premiered on June 1, 2022.

Well, "Dubai" star and Black supermodel Ayan, 43, was not having that. On Thursday she tweeted, "Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth."

Fellow "RHOD" stars chimed in, starting with Lesa Milan, 33: "She does not want this heat, we’re not BH .. we will drag her from right up off that doctor’s table to the desert!"

Next up Caroline Brooks, 36, tweeted, "@lisarinna why did you mention our show in your post? What did you mean by 'go watch Dubai'? hmmm"

Meanwhile, fans are here for this squabble. So much so, Rinna was trending on Twitter all Thursday night.

"The Goddess of Bravo has SPOKEN Period DOT," wrote @RHOSuplexCity in response to Ayan's shade; @MeaganFaulk cheered, "Yes!!! This is a crossover I wasn’t expecting but desperately needed. Drag her Chanel!!!" and @ChrisFlores98 cried, "YASS CLEAR HER LOVE A CLEARING QUEEN #RHODubai.

Brooks wasn't done, sharing a slide on her Instagram story Friday that said, "I was told this is the third time Lisa Rinna mentioned our show in a shady/negative way. Keep your posts and aggression directed at the women on your show. Tread lightly Rinna! Your words/posts are reckless and disrespectful."

"The Real Housewives of Dubai" (l.-r.): Dr. Sara Al Medani, Caroline Brooks, Carolne Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan and Nina Ali Bravo

Truly, this is a story that may never end, but as of Friday, Rinna has posted several slides on her IG, suggesting the whole kerfuffle is actually good publicity for "Dubai." The images include a sassy shot of Rinna with the comment, "Who's the best hype man? You're welcome gals," followed by a promotional image for "RHOD."

And the fourth image? It's Rinna putting on her "Moana" attitude by essentially crooning, "You're welcome!" Her slide reads: "My advice to you... You need to bring the kind of energy you just brought to me, to your show. Cheers!"

lisarinna via Instagram

As for Beauvais?

She's mostly staying out of the fray. On Thursday, she posted on her Instagram story, "Remaining Classy and Removing Yourself From Situations That Might Take You Out Of Character, Is A Superpower!"