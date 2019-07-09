As "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" heads into season 10, Lisa Rinna opened up about her uncertain future on the Bravo show and revealed there was a time when she almost walked away from it all.

"My contract is up, I can tell you that," Rinna told the Los Angeles Times. "So whether we re-up it I guess is up to the Bravo gods. I would like to go back."

While Rinna is ready for another season, she described a low point during season six when she almost quit the show. "Real Housewives" fans may remember that was the season when Rinna engaged in conversations about whether fellow castmember Yolanda Foster (now Hadid) had Munchausen syndrome and was faking her Lyme disease for attention.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Episode 921 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo) Bravo

Rinna, who will celebrate her 56th birthday on Thursday, survived that drama and now has five seasons of the show under her belt. While she got her start in Hollywood as an actress, appearing on "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place," Rinna said "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" isn't so different. She's playing a character there, too.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb and Neuro Drinks celebrating EJAF and the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in West Hollywood,California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF) Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The Lisa viewers see is "not all of who I am," she told the Los Angeles Times. "I’m watching Lisa on the ‘Real Housewives’ — or Rinna, as I like to call her. She's funny. I get a kick out of her actually. When I watch her, I'm like, 'God, she's the comic relief.'"

Rinna and her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, previously had a reality show on TV Land called "Harry Loves Lisa." While Hamlin was initially wary of opening up their lives to more reality TV cameras, he's since come around to the idea, and is even seen on the show sometimes baking pies.

While Rinna's future on the series has yet to be determined, fans can tune into Bravo on July 16 to catch the first installment of the season nine reunion, recapping all of the delicious drama and the departure of Lisa Vanderpump.