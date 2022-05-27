‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ cast spills on what to expect during Season 1

International drama is in season, and we couldn’t be more ready.

Bravo’s "The Real Housewives of Dubai" stars Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury (formerly of Bravo’s hit "Ladies of London") and follows the six women navigating family, success, love and friendship in one of the world’s most highly sought-after enclaves.

TODAY sat down with the cast to hear all about what to expect from the ladies during their inaugural season, and the ladies didn’t hold back, offering quick takes on what viewers should expect from their castmates.

On what castmate is most likely to cry on camera:

Sara Al Madani: “There are two. (Chanel) Ayan and Nina (Ali).”

Caroline Brooks: “Nina (Ali).”

Chanel Ayan Chris Haston / Bravo

On who is the most likely to make everyone laugh:

Lesa Milan: “Chanel Ayan, for sure.”

Caroline Stanbury: “Probably (Caroline) Brooks, actually. She’s quite funny.”

On who is most likely to have the best fashion:

Chanel Ayan: “It’s different. It’s me in couture and dresses but it’s Lesa hands down on the other side of fashion. If you’re looking, like fashion couture, everything, that’s definitely Ayan and then if you look, like normal fashion, very, very classy stuff too, I would give that to Lesa.”

Caroline Brooks: “I wouldn’t say it’s one woman. I would say it’s many, I think Chanel Ayan has the most outrageous looks, not necessarily the best because it’s not everybody’s taste right? I think Caroline Stanbury dresses very well. Nina dresses very classy. Like, you know, all the girls dress really well. Not everybody’s style is the same. So it’s hard to say who’s the best dressed. I can pick little pieces of each woman’s style that I love.”

Carolne Stanbury Chris Haston / Bravo

On who is most likely to throw the best parties:

Sara Al Madani: “Lesa is good because she pays a lot of attention to detail, like everything is detailed to the wall to the roof to the washrooms to the party.”

On who is the most likely to secretly shade another castmate:

Lesa Milan: “I would say secretly shade Caroline Stanbury because she, you know she does things behind your back. As far as say to your face? I would say maybe me.”

Caroline Stanbury: “Lesa does it the most. Lesa is very subtle shade but it cuts the most probably.”

Dr. Sara Al Medani, Caroline Brooks, Carolne Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Nina Ali Chris Haston / Bravo

On who in the group is most likely to surprise viewers:

Chanel Ayan: “(Caroline) Brooks, because I think it’s just because she loves to do stuff and to over exaggerate and just go for craziness. Like there is no level to her there is like, like, it’s like going to the alien world.”

Nina Ali: “I think Sara, because she is a local and I think there’s so much curiosity about women of this region. So I think you know, they’ll get to learn a lot about that.”

On who in the cast is most likely to start a social media war:

Nina Ali: “(Chanel) Ayan. I don’t need more than a second to answer.”

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” premieres June 1 at 9 p.m.