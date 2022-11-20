Leslie Jordan gave fans an inside look at his apartment during a posthumous appearance on “MTV Cribs.”

Jordan’s episode aired on Thursday, Nov. 17, less than one month after the actor’s death on Oct. 24 at age 67. MTV shared a short clip from the episode on its YouTube channel, showcasing the late actor’s apartment and beloved sense of humor.

“Over here, I’ve got this tree. I’m scared to death of it,” he said during the episode, showing off a tall plant on his balcony. “It's called Buddha's Fingers. And the fruit is so frightening—it looks like ‘Little Shop of Horrors’—that I pick it off and throw it off the balcony. It’s scary looking!”

Leading the cameras inside the apartment, Jordan took a moment to show off his bedroom. “Here is the bedroom, the boudoir," he said, "where the magic happens.”

“Guess what? There’s no magic!” he joked, injecting his signature sense of humor. “Nothing happens in here!”

The former “Will & Grace” star also spotlighted his monogrammed pillowcases on his bed. “You know, in the South, everything’s monogrammed," he explained. "Honey, my underpants are monogrammed!”

Last week, Jordan also appeared posthumously in an episode of “Celebrity IOU" with Jonathan and Drew Scott. In the episode, Jordan joined forces with the Scott brothers to renovate the home of two of his friends, Rosemary and Newell Alexander, who the actor said he met shortly after he moved to Los Angeles.

“I really found out the secret to happiness is to do for others,” said Jordan during the episode.

In an Instagram post ahead of the episode premiere last Monday, Jonathan Scott called the episode “very bittersweet."

“His selflessness and joy was infectious…and it really was a treat to work with him on this home," wrote the HGTV star of Jordan.

In his own post on Instagram, Drew Scott called the actor “one of the kindest and most joyful people we had the pleasure to know.”

Jordan died last month after suffering a medical episode while driving, according to a spokesperson for the actor.

Prior to his death, Jordan starred alongside Mayim Bialik in the Fox series “Call Me Kat.” Jordan’s final appearance in the show is set to air on December 1, according to Deadline.

Fellow celebrities mourned the loss of the actor in the days following his death. He is remembered by fans for his hilarious videos that took the internet by storm during the pandemic.