Leslie Jordan dies in car crash at 67

Leslie Jordan, who made television audiences laugh in sitcoms including "Hearts Afire" and "Will & Grace," died Oct. 24 in a car accident. He was 67.

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed Jordan’s death to NBC News. Jordan was driving in Hollywood and crashed his car into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St., the spokesperson said. It is suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it’’s most difficult times," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being," the statement continued. "Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.

Jordan became an Instagram sensation during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to his hilarious selfie videos that found him sharing stories from his life. FOX / FOX Image Collection via Getty I

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-born actor found fame playing Lonnie Garr in CBS’s 1990s sitcom “Hearts Afire.” He had a scene-stealing guest-starring role as Beverly Leslie on NBC’s “Will & Grace,” which won him a Primetime Emmy in 2006, and also appeared in several seasons of Ryan Murphy’s creepy “American Horror Story” franchise on FX.

In more recent years, Jordan starred opposite Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson in the Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat.”

Jordan, second from right, in character as Beverly Leslie, in a scene from "Will & Grace." The guest spot role earned the actor his only Primetime Emmy award. Chris Haston / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jordan became an Instagram sensation during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to his hilarious selfie videos that found his reminiscing in a twangy drawl about his Southern childhood and colorful younger years.

“I didn’t realize (I blew up) until last night when everybody started calling me telling me you’ve gone viral. I don’t really even know what that means!” Jordan told TODAY in 2020.

Jordan’s fans on Instagram frequently commented to tell the actor that his storytelling and hilarious quips were a welcome balm during tough times.

“I had this friend right when the pandemic hit, he said, ‘You know what, Leslie? Your thoughts are exactly what people need to hear right now. It’s not like wagging your finger or saying ‘Wear your mask’ or do this or do that. You’re just funny,” Jordan explained. “And so we started coming up with all kinds of little ideas. Mainly I do it for the response of the people.”

Jordan, who was also candid about his nearly quarter century of sobriety — as well as his journey toward accepting himself as a gay man — said that he hoped that his videos brought laughter to fans when they needed it most.

“What we’re learning especially during this is that each of us has a job. God bless the people on the front lines. I’m not a nurse or a doctor or a teacher, but I can make people laugh. That is a gift and that is meant to be shared," he said.

"There are a lot of lonely people right now. If I can make just one person feel a little less alone, then I have done my job in this," he added.