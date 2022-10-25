Dolly Parton pays tribute to Leslie Jordan: ‘Hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member’

Dolly Parton is paying tribute to her “lil’ brother” Leslie Jordan after learning that the actor died in a car crash on Oct. 24 at the age of 67.

The country music superstar posted a sweet message on Instagram honoring the late comedian and the lasting impact he had on everyone he encountered.

“Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member,” Parton began in her statement. “Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him.”

She continued, “I know people always say ‘Oh, they will be missed’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him.”

At the end of her post, Parton added, “Rest in peace lil’ brother.”

Last year, Parton and Jordan teamed up on a track called “Where the Soul Never Dies” for his gospel album “Company’s Comin.’”

The “Call Me Kat” star spoke to the Los Angeles Times about collaborating with the iconic musician and explained why he wanted to record an album.

He told the publication that he had been a fan of the “9 to 5” singer for years and that he once drove hours from his hometown of Chattanooga to her Sevierville, Tennessee high school, hoping to see her. The two finally met recently in Nashville.

“I couldn’t even breathe,” Jordan recalled. “I went over there and she was all dolled up for a Christmas special that she did. And we sat there and even though we were masked and socially distant, we just glommed on to one another.”

After their conversation, he said people asked him to describe what Parton is like in person.

Leslie Jordan co-hosts the announcement of nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 8, 2022. Handout / Getty Images

“Well, you know exactly what she’s like,” he said. “You don’t have to meet her to know what she’s like. I just adored her.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan became a social media star after uploading hilarious viral Instagram videos that lifted fans’ spirits during dark times.

In his interview with the Los Angeles Times, Jordan revealed that his Instagram following inspired him to release “Company’s Comin.’”

He said he had started posting videos of him singing hymns on Sunday with musician Travis Howard on the social media platform.

Jordan shared, “There would be thousands of comments, with people saying, ‘It brings me such comfort.’ Or, ‘I’m an atheist, but I still want to hear this music.’ So I thought, you know what, whether you’re raised Jewish, Buddhist, Muslim, whatever, this music, you could draw some comfort from it.”

Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, T.J. Osborne of country duo Brothers Osborne and Tanya Tucker also had cameos on the record.

Many of Jordan’s co-stars shared their memories of working with the actor and expressed their condolences after hearing the tragic news.

His “Will & Grace” co-stars penned heartfelt tributes for Jordan, who portrayed Beverly Leslie on the NBC Sitcom.

Sean Hayes uploaded an Instagram photo of him and Jordan on set. “My heart is broken,” Hayes wrote. “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him.”

Hayes said, “There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend.”

Fellow cast member Eric McCormack tweeted, “Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about 30 years too soon. You were loved sweet man.”

On Oct. 24, Jordan’s spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that he was driving in Hollywood in the morning when he crashed his car into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St. It is suspected that he suffered a medical emergency before the car wreck.

A picture of Jordan smiling was shared on his Instagram page after his death was reported.

“The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time,” the post said. “ In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world.”