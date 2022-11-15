Jonathan and Drew Scott remember Leslie Jordan as 'bittersweet' episode of 'Celeb IOU' airs

Jonathan and Drew Scott honored the late Leslie Jordan after he posthumously appeared on an episode of their show "Celebrity IOU."

The Property Brothers both paid tribute to the actor on Instagram ahead of the episode's premiere on Nov. 14.

"Tonight on #CelebIOU is a very bittersweet episode featuring our late friend Leslie Jordan," Jonathan Scott wrote in a post. "His selflessness and joy was infectious…and it really was a treat to work with him on this home."

Drew Scott described Jordan as "one of the kindest and most joyful people we had the pleasure to know" in his own post.

In one of Jordan's final TV appearances, he joins the brothers to help renovate the home of two of his longtime friends, Rosemary and Newell Alexander. In the episode, Jordan said he met the pair two years after he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

Leslie Jordan appeared on the Nov. 14 episode of "Celebrity IOU," with Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott.

"They’ve just always been there for me," Jordan said of his friends. "I had some struggles with alcohol, a little drug use. I’m 25 years clean and sober, but they were instrumental in that too because they never judged me."

Jordan helped the brothers renovate the home, despite having little construction experience, leading to a big surprise for the Alexanders when they returned to their ranch-style home.

Courtesy of HGTV

“I really found out the secret to happiness is to do for others,” Jordan said.

In a recent interview with TODAY, Jonathan Scott said that Jordan would talk with anyone on set, from the camera crew to the production assistants to construction. “I would find him just sitting there, chatting, talking, laughing, sharing vulnerabilities with these folks," he said. "He was just a remarkable human.”

Courtesy HGTV

Jordan, known for his roles on "Will & Grace" and "Hearts Afire," died last month in a car crash at age 67. A spokesperson for Jordan told NBC News the actor was driving and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood after a suffering a suspected medical episode before the collision.