Jonathan and Drew Scott react to Amy Schumer's ‘SNL’ sketch ‘The Looker’

Jonathan and Drew Scott are no strangers to appearing on TV, having been on HGTV for more than a decade with several successful programs on the network. However, the pair were surprised to find that their hit show “Property Brothers” was “SNL” host Amy Schumer’s guilty pleasure during one of the skits over the weekend, called “The Looker.”

Parodied from Ryan Murphy’s chilling Netflix series “The Watcher,” the skit is about a picture-perfect family who moves into a house in the suburbs and receives an anonymous letter from “The Looker,” a stalker who writes to them revealing he or she knows their daily habits and secrets.

Schumer plays the mom in the skit and in comedic fashion denies “The Looker’s” claims that she eats second dinners after her family goes to bed and routinely pleasures herself to “Property Brothers.”

Jonathan and Drew revealed in a phone interview with TODAY that they didn’t know about the skit beforehand and found out about it when their friends started forwarding it to them at the same time.

“We’ve known Amy for a few years. I thought it was hilarious and then I texted her saying, ‘Oh, so you are our biggest fan,’” Drew said.

“I guess people who are really into ‘Property Brothers’ are really into ‘Property Brothers,’” Jonathan quipped.

“Jonathan, she was into the property, not the brothers,” Drew joked.

Schumer isn’t the only famous friend the home renovation experts have on speed dial. The duo is teaming up with a slew of renowned guests for their upcoming season of “Celebrity IOU” premiering Monday, Nov. 14, on HGTV and Discovery+.

“The stories just keep getting deeper and deeper and the connection that our celebrities have with the people they’re giving back — it’s so heartwarming,” Drew shared.

The eight-episode series — which centers on celebrities teaming up with Jonathan and Drew to help renovate spaces for people who have touched their lives over the years — will feature Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Cheryl Hines, Kate Hudson, Idina Menzel, Wilmer Valderrama and the late Leslie Jordan, who passed away three weeks before the season premiere.

“Just one of the sweetest, most kind humans you’ve ever met, and anybody who knew him or worked with him would say the same thing,” Jonathan said of Jordan.

The premiere episode will feature the “Will & Grace” star surprising his longtime friends with a home makeover for all of their compassion and support throughout the ups and downs of his life, including helping him jumpstart his acting career and being instrumental in helping Jordan become sober.

Jonathan revealed that during filming, Jordan would sit down and talk with anyone on set ranging from the camera crew to the production assistants to construction. “I would find him just sitting there, chatting, talking, laughing, sharing vulnerabilities with these folks. He was just a remarkable human.”

The twins disclosed there are several surprises viewers can expect to see during the upcoming season, including one Hollywood A-lister who had to do more than get her hands dirty.

“It was a garage that we’re converting into a livable space,” Drew said of Cheryl Hines’ episode for her former assistant and nanny.

“Nobody had been in there for a long time. And so when we went in there, there was mouse droppings on every little shelf. Cheryl comes with a sledgehammer, swings down to knock it out, and when she hit it, it almost looked like a teeter-totter. It threw all of the dirt, droppings and everything right in her face,” Drew revealed. “As disgusting as that is, that didn’t stop her. She continued to rip everything apart in there and I think that just goes to show all the celebrities are all in to make this happen.”

Jonathan also pointed out that celebrities aren’t the only ones going all out during the episodes.

“What Drew is not telling you is that at one point, all of a sudden, Drew and Terry ripped off their shirts, greased up and started pec popping shirtless with jackhammers. It was hilarious.”

Not only do the brothers work alongside each other on a daily basis, but they’re also balancing fatherhood off screen together.

“We love what we do, trying to make sure everybody can be inspired to have a healthy and happy home,” Drew said. “The more we work with other families, it reminds me of how important it is to focus on our family, too.”

Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, recently welcomed their first child, Parker, after struggling with infertility. Drew explained that their hands are full keeping up with him around the house.

“He’s almost walking,” he said. “This past week, he’s been standing. He’ll hold himself on the edge of the ottoman and he’ll stand there for a few seconds. So he’s so close.”

Jonathan became a “bonus dad” in 2019 when he started dating girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, who shares two children, Elsie, 7, and Charlie, 5, with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. The couple recently finished renovating their dream home — which Jonathan shared the kids are thoroughly enjoying.

“We were literally just having a laugh yesterday because Elsie, that’s our 7-year-old, has never really been interested in sleepovers. It’s not really been something on her radar. And all of a sudden yesterday, she was like, ‘That’s it, it’s happening. I want a sleepover,’” he shared. “For us to finally have our own dream home is pretty fantastic.”

As for both, they are thrilled that they can experience creating their own families at the same time.

“I think it’s really amazing. It’s the greatest adventure of my life,” Jonathan stated. “And I love the fact that I’ve seen Parker bring out a side of Drew that I had never seen before. I love seeing how much Drew loves Parker. And so I think being able to go through all of this simultaneously is beautiful.”