‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ is moving from NBC to Peacock for Season 5

Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler and his “Law & Order” team will now be organizing crime on Peacock.

Peacock announced May 9 that “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will move from NBC to the streaming service for Season Five.

The Stabler-led spinoff premiered in April 2021 on NBC as part of a crossover event with “Law & Order: SVU.” Those episodes marked the return of Stabler to the “Law & Order” universe for the first time since Meloni left his full-time role on “SVU” in 2011.

“OC” has aired Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC following “SVU” at 9 p.m. and “Law & Order” at 8 p.m. — save for a reshuffled lineup as part of a three-show crossover event in 2022 — since its premiere episode.

The shows are produced by Universal Television in association with Dick Wolf’s production company, Wolf Entertainment. “OC” was created by Wolf, Matt Olmstead and Ilene Chaiken.

Showrunner John Shiban, who took the helm in Season Four, will stay on for Season Five.

Both “Law & Order” and “SVU” were renewed by NBC in March for the 2024-25 season, while the status of “Organized Crime” was “still in discussion.” Speculation about the show’s move for its upcoming fifth season from network television to streaming began at the end of April, and the move became official when Peacock announced the news May 9.

(Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal, owned by Comcast.)

How to watch ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Two episodes remain in the show’s fourth season, airing May 9 and 16 on NBC at 10 p.m.

New episodes of all three “Law & Order” shows are available to stream the following day on Peacock. Old seasons are also available to stream.

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler in "Law & Order: Organized Crime." Virginia Sherwood / NBC

The streaming service offers two plans viewers can subscribe to: Premium and Premium Plus. The former is $5.99/month and contains ads, while the latter is $11.99/month and has no ads (with limited exclusions) and also allows users the option to download episodes to watch offline.

In April, Comcast’s NBCUniversal shared it will raise Peacock subscription prices by $2, bringing Premium to $7.99/month and Premium Plus to $13.99/month. The increases will go into effect in July, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, for new customers and in mid-August for existing customers.

Who are the ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ cast members?

Meloni’s Elliot Stabler, who spent over a decade partnered with Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson on “SVU,” reprised Stabler for “OC” and has been with the show since Season One. His current superior, Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), has also been on the show since its first season, as has Detective Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger).

Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell and Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler in "Law & Order: Organized Crime." Ralph Bavaro / NBC

The squad’s other detective, Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez), joined the cast in Season Three.

Tate Ellington was brought into the fold in Season Four as Dr. Kyle Vargas, a tech expert who uses AI to assist the team in solving crimes.

Michael Trotter as Joe Stabler Jr., Ellen Burstyn as Bernie Stabler and Allison Siko as Kathleen Stabler. Virginia Sherwood/ / NBC

Season Four also introduced two new members of the Stabler family — his brothers, Randall (Dean Norris) and Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter). Other family members who have appeared over the season include matriarch Bernadette “Bernie” Stabler (Ellen Burstyn) and Elliot Stabler’s children: Maureen (Autumn Mirassou), Dickie (Jeffrey Scaperrotta), Lizzie (Kaitlyn Davidson), Kathleen (Allison Siko) and Eli (Nicky Torchia).

Dean Norris as Randall Stabler, Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler and Ellen Burstyn as Bernie Stabler in "Law & Order: Organized Crime." Virginia Sherwood / NBC

What has the cast said about the show’s move from NBC to Peacock?

Before the news became official May 9, fans had been posting for weeks on social media platforms like X to #RenewOrganizedCrime. They even united to commission a billboard to run in Times Square as part of an effort to support the show's continuation.

Both Meloni and Truitt acknowledged the efforts.

In response to one of the posts about the billboard, Truitt wrote on X: “Wait… what?? This is real? Wow… you guys… Ya’ll really are the best… #RenewOrganizedCrime.”

She also teased a Season Five in an April 30 Instagram post celebrating the end of filming Season Four.

“Another one in the books! THAT’S A WRAP on Season 4 of Law And Order Organized Crime!! I am truly blessed to work with such talented, kind, fun, quality human beings!! It makes the long days worth every minute!!” she wrote.

“This has been our best season yet and more 🔥🔥 is on the way in Season 5!!”

Meloni acknowledged Season Five in a hashtag on an Instagram post he shared about the “OC” wrap party.

“DJ Reyes spinning the mad beats at the #OCseason4 wrap,” he wrote, alongside a series of videos and photos showing Gonzalez as the party's DJ and the cast and crew having a blast on the dance floor.

“Joy. Camaraderie. Shenanigans. @ainsleyseiger @daniellemonetruitt @shespokerebecca #LetsRollSeason5.”