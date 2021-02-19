'Stabler's coming home': New 'Law & Order' spinoff teaser is completely arresting

You know, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," there's only so much teasing you can do before your fans explode.

And after the release of a new teaser video for the upcoming "Law & Order: SVU" spinoff hit Instagram on Friday, we swear we could hear the sound of millions of fans screaming, "Enough already! Give us the show!"

"Stabler is coming home. #OrganizedCrime premieres April 1 on @NBC. From @wolfentertainment," read the caption.

Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) has some concerns in "Organized Crime." NBC

In the video, star Christopher Meloni (looking really buff) speaks to the camera. "You know how so much time has passed that you can't reach out?" he asks while classic gritty New York City images (and flashes of newspaper headlines) go by. "Days turn into months turn into years. I just kept waiting for the right moment."

Cut to: "Stabler's coming home" on a title card.

Boom!

For those playing catch-up, Meloni played Det. Elliot Stabler on "SVU" from 1999 to 2011, then left for other roles. But his chemistry with co-star Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson), who is still with the series, and their ongoing friendship never kept him (or Stabler) far from fans' memories.

Cut to 2020, when we thought he'd be returning in "Organized Crime." But delays due to pandemic quarantines pushed the show premiere into 2021. Meanwhile, Hargitay and Meloni have taken to sharing fabulous photos of themselves on set, and new co-star Dylan McDermott even posted an Instagram of himself in character (we think) on Thursday.

All of this teasing and preparation has gotten fans well and truly revved up for the April 1 premiere, which will be preceded by an "SVU" episode in which Stabler and Benson share some scenes.

But back to the video: Meloni's comments feel like him speaking in character — that Stabler was waiting for "the right moment." Could he be talking to Benson?

But we think it applies to Meloni, too. We have little over a month until we find out, so stay tuned!