Is Kristin Cavallari dating Morgan Wallen? Here’s what she said about the rumors

Could Morgan Wallen be wasted on Kristin Cavallari?

In a Sept. 12 interview on "Watch What Happens Live," two New York City fans called in asking the 36-year-old to name the celebrity she recently went on a date with, to which host Andy Cohen piped in, "Oh, it's obviously Morgan Wallen."

Cavallari then took a deep breath and laughed, saying, "I'm not answering that question!"

Cohen jumped back in to correct himself, adding, "But it's not Morgan Wallen because you said you never went on a date with him."

"Did I say that?" she said with a laugh, as the audience reacted with excitement.

She then confirmed that she was not "dating" Wallen, before smirking at Cohen.

"Oh, so you went on a date with him," Cohen said, adding that she's previously said her kids, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 7, are big fans.

Cavallari coyly responded, "I don't know, I don't know," then pretended to zip her lips shut.

"The Hills" alum recently told "Entertainment Tonight" she is "done dating in Nashville," adding that she can "guarantee" she won't settle down with a country music star.

Cavallari noted that when it comes to who she chooses to date, her and ex-husband Jay Cutler's three kids typically have something to say about it, with Camden being the most protective.

“I tell them who I’m talking to or what’s going on, and they have strong opinions about these guys,” she told "ET."

Though she claims to be over dating country singers, Cavallari also said that she's ready for a serious relationship, keeping her significant other's influence on her children in mind.

“I’ll go out with certain guys, and I’m like, they’re great, but can I picture them as a stepdad? And I’m like, no!" she said. "That’s the biggest part of my life. I am ready to settle down. I’m ready to meet someone.”

After her 2020 split from Cutler, Cavallari has previously been romantically linked to country singer Chase Rice, comedian Jeff Dye and former Bachelor Nation contestant Tyler Cameron.

The former reality star hasn't fully parted ways with all exes, though. On her new podcast, "Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari," she will reunite with ex Brody Jenner, who's coming on her show as a guest.