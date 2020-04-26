Kristin Cavallari announces divorce from Jay Cutler after 10 years together

"Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari and her husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, are divorcing after almost seven years of marriage.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the 33-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram Sunday. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

The couple married on June 8, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. They have two sons, Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and a daughter, Saylor, 4.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari.

"This is just the situation of two people growing apart," Cavallari continued in her post. "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."