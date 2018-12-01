Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Nashville mansion is both cozy and luxurious

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are putting their Mediterranean-inspired Nashville house on the market.
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Kristin Cavallari home tour
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are moving on from their Nashville mansion.Jason LaVeris / Getty Images

It looks like Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are leaving their Mediterranean-inspired home in Nashville, Tennessee, for a new place that’s a little bit more country.

“We’re moving to a lot more land and we’ll have chickens and goats and animals and we’re so excited!” Cavallari recently told People.

But along with new beginnings, comes an end to something else. That’s why the former star of “The Hills” and her husband, a former NFL quarterback for the Chicago Bears, have put their seven-bedroom home on the market for $7.9 million.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Nashville home
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Nashville are selling this Nashville home for $7.9 million.Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

At almost 20,000 square feet, the property sits on 8.56 acres with stunning views of the surrounding hills. (If this is what they’re upgrading from, we can only imagine how much land is at their new place.)

It’s just as lovely inside. Rich hardwood floors, rustic wood-beamed ceilings and walls of windows give the home an elegant feel throughout.

Nashville, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
The elegant formal living roomZeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

The living room feels cozy with a large stone fireplace that acts as the centerpiece of the room.

A less formal family room provides a spot for everyone to gather and watch television.

Kristin Cavallari home tour
Plop down on the couch with family and friends in here.Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

Next door is the large double-island kitchen, which features a brick tile floor, white cabinetry and contemporary light fixtures. Cavallari, who wrote the clean recipe cookbook “True Roots,” probably spent a lot of time in here whipping up yummy meals for the family: sons Camden, 5, Jaxon, 4, and daughter Saylor, 2.

Kristin Cavallari kitchen
There's plenty of room to prep food in this kitchen.Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

The home also has a library with walls of built-in bookcases, recessed lighting and French doors that lead out to a terrace when you need some fresh air.

Jay Cutler home tour
The library looks so cozy!Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

In the master bedroom, you’ll find not only room for a bed, but also a sitting area complete with a fireplace.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Nashville home
This master bedroom is a nice place to wind down after a long day.Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

The master bathroom is spacious and modern with a double vanity and spa-like shower and tub.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Nashville home
Who needs to go to a spa when you're bathroom at home looks like this?Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

There’s also an entertainment wing of the house that features a bar, lounge area and movie theater — the perfect place to watch football with friends and family.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Nashville home
Party, anyone?Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Nashville home
Imagine how fun football Sundays would be in here!Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

Outside feels like a relaxing Mediterranean escape with a line of lounge chairs offering a perfect view of the lush landscaping on the grounds.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Nashville home
How peaceful is this backyard?Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

Browse through more photos of the home at the listing.

