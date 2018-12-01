Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It looks like Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are leaving their Mediterranean-inspired home in Nashville, Tennessee, for a new place that’s a little bit more country.

“We’re moving to a lot more land and we’ll have chickens and goats and animals and we’re so excited!” Cavallari recently told People.

But along with new beginnings, comes an end to something else. That’s why the former star of “The Hills” and her husband, a former NFL quarterback for the Chicago Bears, have put their seven-bedroom home on the market for $7.9 million.