It looks like Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are leaving their Mediterranean-inspired home in Nashville, Tennessee, for a new place that’s a little bit more country.
“We’re moving to a lot more land and we’ll have chickens and goats and animals and we’re so excited!” Cavallari recently told People.
But along with new beginnings, comes an end to something else. That’s why the former star of “The Hills” and her husband, a former NFL quarterback for the Chicago Bears, have put their seven-bedroom home on the market for $7.9 million.
At almost 20,000 square feet, the property sits on 8.56 acres with stunning views of the surrounding hills. (If this is what they’re upgrading from, we can only imagine how much land is at their new place.)
It’s just as lovely inside. Rich hardwood floors, rustic wood-beamed ceilings and walls of windows give the home an elegant feel throughout.
The living room feels cozy with a large stone fireplace that acts as the centerpiece of the room.
A less formal family room provides a spot for everyone to gather and watch television.
Next door is the large double-island kitchen, which features a brick tile floor, white cabinetry and contemporary light fixtures. Cavallari, who wrote the clean recipe cookbook “True Roots,” probably spent a lot of time in here whipping up yummy meals for the family: sons Camden, 5, Jaxon, 4, and daughter Saylor, 2.
The home also has a library with walls of built-in bookcases, recessed lighting and French doors that lead out to a terrace when you need some fresh air.
In the master bedroom, you’ll find not only room for a bed, but also a sitting area complete with a fireplace.
The master bathroom is spacious and modern with a double vanity and spa-like shower and tub.
There’s also an entertainment wing of the house that features a bar, lounge area and movie theater — the perfect place to watch football with friends and family.
Outside feels like a relaxing Mediterranean escape with a line of lounge chairs offering a perfect view of the lush landscaping on the grounds.
Browse through more photos of the home at the listing.