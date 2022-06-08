Kristen Stewart is looking for LGBTQ+ ghost hunters for a new paranormal show

Kristen Stewart is venturing into the supernatural realm!

The “Spencer” star, 32, just announced that open casting has begun for her new show about ghost hunting, mediums, psychics, and all things paranormal.

Stewart is executive producing the as-yet-untitled series, which will star members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am scarily excited to announce that I am teaming up with Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary,’ ‘The Hype,’ on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever, and casting begins,” Stewart said in an Instagram video shared by hairstylist CJ Romero, who is also involved in the show’s production.

“We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators, who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost-hunting adventure,” said Stewart, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Oscar nominee teased this project back in November in a New Yorker interview, describing the show as “a paranormal romp in a queer space.”

“Gay people love pretty things,” she said of the show’s aesthetic. “So we are aiming for a richness.”

It’s safe to say fans are excited about Stewart’s new project, including her former “Twilight” co-star, Taylor Lautner, who commented on her Instagram video, “LETS GOOOO!!!!!

Demi Lovato, who created their own Peacock series about UFOs and unexplained phenomena last year, is also here for Stewart’s upcoming series, writing in the comments, “Omg YESSSSS.”

Prospective stars have to answer several questions on the online application about their paranormal expertise and experiences, including the scariest place they’ve ever investigated and what makes them “the most fabulous paranormal expert around.”