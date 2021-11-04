IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kristen Stewart wants Guy Fieri to officiate her wedding. Watch her reaction to his answer

The “Spencer” star said she wanted the “sweet, sweet spikey-headed man” to do the honors. Now see what the Mayor of Flavortown has to say about that.

Kristen Stewart talks about her engagement and new movie ‘Spencer’

Nov. 4, 202105:18
/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Hines

Kristen Stewart made a big announcement this week — her longtime girlfriend, writer Dylan Meyer, is now her fiancée. But that’s not all the “Spencer” star revealed.

On Tuesday, she told Howard Stern that when she and Meyer say their “I dos,” she wants the Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, to preside.

And it just might happen!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ySa60p5O7

Stewart stopped by TODAY Thursday and got a response straight from the “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” star himself.

“Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding," Fieri said in a message he pre-taped for her TODAY visit. "I’m all in!"

He said yes!WireImage, TODAY

The 31-year-old actor looked absolutely delighted by what he had to say, but Hoda Kotb wanted to make sure Stewart wasn't joking about getting him to do it in the first place. So she asked if the original request was for real.

"Absolutely!" Stewart shot back with a huge smile. "Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this."

The buzz about hiring the TV chef and Donkey Sauce enthusiast began when Stern asked Stewart who she and Meyer would like to do the honors at their wedding.

“We’re either going to have no one — we’re just going to do it ourselves and just not have somebody officiate,” she told the SiriusXM host. “Or ... we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings.”

She added that “the idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much.”

Stewart also revealed that while the happy news is fresh for the public, the engagement actually happened some time ago.

"The funny thing is, even Dylan’s dad sent us an email congratulating us," she said. "He’s like, ‘Girls, I’m so happy for you.' I’m like, 'You were at the engagement party months ago!'"

Stewart and Meyer haven’t yet revealed, with or without Fieri’s help, when they plan to say their vows, but there’s reason to believe they won’t have a long engagement.

Kristen Stewart opened up about her engagement during a Thursday visit to TODAY.Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Back in 2019, during another chat with Stern, the “Twilight Saga” star opened up about their romance and a possible future proposal.

“I want to be sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” she said.

