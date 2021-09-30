Demi Lovato’s on a hunt for UFOs and says they saw things they ‘can’t explain’

Demi Lovato's latest journey is out of this world.

The pop star, actor and activist has gone off their usual path in search for a close encounter of the third kind in a four-part Peacock docuseries, "Unidentified with Demi Lovato," in which they investigate UFO phenomena.

"Basically we went out there with equipment and meditated and tried to make contact, and you’ll have to watch the show!" Lovato told Hoda Kotb in an interview that aired Thursday on TODAY.

The show, which is available to stream Thursday, involves interviewing alien "abductees," poring over government reports and going to UFO "hot spots" where eyewitnesses have reported strange activity in the sky. Lovato, 29, is joined by their sister, Dallas Lovato, and good friend Matthew Scott on their journey.

"When I say make contact, I don’t mean like touching fingers with an ET," Lovato said. "What I mean by making contact is just by putting the intention out into the universe that you will see something from another world."

The presence of unexplained phenomena was a hot topic this summer as the Pentagon shared with Congress what it knows about UFO sightings, including leaked military radar readings that backed up reports of unidentified flying objects harassing a Navy ship off the coast of California in 2019.

Lovato says in a trailer for the show that they had a "crazy experience" at Joshua Tree National Park in California in which they saw a bright light "that kind of moved in these weird ways that a plane wouldn’t move."

"What if extraterrestrials aren’t traveling light years to visit us?" Lovato wonders in the trailer. "What if they’re already here, waiting for us to reach out?"

Lovato believes that humans are not alone in the universe.

"I do, and I am totally OK with people thinking that I have lost my marbles, but I have seen some things in the sky that I cannot explain," they told Hoda.

The hunt for extraterrestrials isn't the only journey Lovato has been on this year, as they also came out as nonbinary.

"The way that I explain being nonbinary to people, or gender non conforming, is for me personally — I can’t speak to everyone in their experience — when I came to the realization that I am equally as masculine as I am feminine," Lovato said. "My masculine and feminine energy are equal, so much so that I may be wearing a dress and heels right now, but I don’t identify as just a woman, or just a man, and I identify as both.

"But I do have a lot of grace and a lot of understanding for people that maybe misuse my pronouns. I still mess up sometimes and say, 'Oh, I can’t wait to be an aunt one day,' and I’m like, 'Wait, what word do I use?' I think for that one we’re going to use 'aunkle.'"

Lovato also shared what they mean by identifying as pansexual.

"I’m attracted to human beings, and it doesn’t matter what you identify as," Lovato said. "I don’t hold myself back from sharing my love with anybody."