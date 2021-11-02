Kristen Stewart is engaged! She reveals details of 'really cute' proposal

Kristen Stewart is tying the knot!

The "Spencer" star revealed the news that she and writer Dylan Meyer are engaged on "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday.

"We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart said.

"I wanted to be proposed to. So I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well and — we're marrying. It's happening."

Fans of the actor might remember that the 31-year-old told Stern back in 2019 that she was in love and "absolutely" wanted to propose, but things turned out a little differently than how she imagined it might be.

"I think I felt a little bit like it was so clear that I had already like, I basically did it. I blew my load on Howard Stern. And then basically was like, 'Well, now it's your turn,'" the actor said Tuesday. "I wasn't specific at all. It was just like — it's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird f------ gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms. So I was like, 'Wait, well, I'm not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f------ so cute."

Two years ago, the "Twilight" alum opened up to Stern about how she met her now-fiancée.

"I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn't seen her in six years and then she, like, rocked up at a friend's birthday party and I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'"

Shortly after their reunion, Stewart said she quickly knew she had feelings for Meyer. "The first time I told her that I loved her, we were, like, sitting in this random bar. It had only been like — I've known her for six years but we started seeing each other, it was, like, two weeks in, but it was literally, like, the day that I met her. It was all bets were off."

Meyer has shared photos of the two of them on her Instagram page and even shared a message from Stewart, who isn't active on social media, encouraging people to go vote last November.

In April 2020, Meyer posted a birthday tribute and called Stewart her "absolute favorite person."

"It’s my absolute favorite person's birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her. It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s--- on fire," she wrote in the caption.

There's no word yet as to where or when their nuptials will take place. But if it's up to Stewart, it might be soon.

"I want to be sort of somewhat reasonable about it but I think, like, good things happen fast," the actor said in her 2019 interview with Stern.