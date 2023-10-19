Kim Kardashian reveals she hired a manny — here’s why and what Kanye said

Kim Kardashian is revealing that she hired a male nanny for her kids.

In a new episode of “The Kardashians,” which aired on Oct. 19, she explains that she decided her household needed more male energy.

Kim famously filed for divorce from the father of her four kids — ex-husband and musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West — in February 2021.

In the most recent episode of her family’s reality show, Kim can be seen taking son Saint, 7, along with his friends and their moms, on a tour of Europe to see professional soccer games in London and Paris.

Kim explained that she tries to “find what my kid’s passion is and do a trip with them.” She added that she took Chicago, 5, and her friends to San Diego to go to the zoo and North, 10, to Paris because she loves fashion.

She said that they’ve been calling this trip “Soccer Mom Tour Trip.”

In clips from their private jet’s flight across the pond, a younger looking Black man can be seen in the background, seemingly minding the children. He can also be seen in the second slide of her Instagram post from the outing wearing a red jersey and posing with the group.

In an interview with Kim, she opened up about the decision to hire a man to help with the kids.

“I do think that my household — and even in our family — it’s, like, very female-dominated,” she said. “I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking him up and taking them to sports.”

She added that she had been “scared out of my mind” to tell her ex but when the musician met the male nanny, things went fine.

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two (basketball) with Saint and him (and) has been so nice to him,” she said, seemingly relieved. She recounted Ye offering advice and feedback to the new nanny.

“...saying, ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — and he’s like, ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get it himself. These are like some of the rules that I would want’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, OK. That’s great.’”

Kim also opened up more about her parenting when talking to the camera, which was spliced in over footage from her son’s meltdown over forgetting his red Arsenal F.C. jersey for the game.

“Yeah, life is so tough,” she said to her son when he cried. Eventually, she got him another red jersey during the game.

Later, Kim revealed that it’s sometimes “really hard” for her to discipline her kids without a partner.

“It’s really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot,” she explained. “My parents weren’t strict at all. And sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out and take over and handling (the kids), you know, but it can’t happen like that.”