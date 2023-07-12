Kim Kardashian tells family she’s the next ‘Bachelorette’ and Kris Jenner isn’t having it

Kim Kardashian has an unbelievable announcement to make on the upcoming episode of “The Kardashians.”

Ahead of Episode Eight being released on July 13, a clip from the new episode was shared on the show’s multiple social media accounts, teasing an unexpected crossover event involving “The Bachelorette.”

In the video, Kim Kardashian, 42, gathers her family members to share news about the next step in her reality television career.

Kim Kardashian, an expert when it comes to setting the scene for a dramatic moment, says, “I got to stand up for this one,” before addressing her family.

Kris Jenner already looks skeptical as Kim Kardashian explains that Rob Mills, a Walt Disney television executive, recently contacted her.

“You know these people, but they wanted to call me directly,” the entrepreneur tells her mom. “And then I was going to connect them with you once I decided if I was going to do it or not.”

The camera then pans to show that Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also in the room and look baffled.

Kim Kardashian pauses to add more suspense and says, “I’m going to do the show ‘The Bachelorette.’”

Multiple family members immediately don’t believe her and reply, “Stop it!”

Kim Kardashian repeats her announcement. “I’m so serious,” she says as her mom questions her.

Before Kim Kardashian can further explain her involvement with the show, Khloé Kardashian chimes in. “Kim, 100 percent you’re not doing it,” she tells her older sister.

Even Kardashian Barker, who had been involved in a feud with Kim Kardashian all season long, joins the conversation.

“There’s no way you’re doing 'The Bachelorette,'” Kardashian Barker says.

While the family encourages Kris Jenner to call Mills and verify the news, the cameras cut to an interview with the matriarch where she reacts to her daughter potentially leading the reality dating show.

“No. Not happening. Nope,” Kris Jenner says to the cameras.

Pretending to speak directly to Kim Kardashian, the mom of six continues, “I’m your ‘momager,’ manager, mother. Name a title. I’ll put any hat on that you want, but you’re not doing this.”

Fans will have to watch the episode to find out if Kim Kardashian will be the next lead of “The Bachelorette,” but they are already speculating that the Skims co-founder is joking.

“Now we all know this is just promo lol,” one Twitter user wrote.

However, some viewers were interested in seeing Kim Kardashian hand out roses.

“If Kim is on the bachelorette I’ll watch and I never watch that show lol,” one tweet said.

Another had a great idea for the next installment in the “Bachelor” franchise.

“Wait cause a celebrity edition of the bachelor would actually eat,” one person said.

Whether Kim Kardashian is being honest or joking, the lighthearted moment was able to bring the family together, which has been rare this season with tension between Kardashian Barker and Kim Kardashian.

For the past few episodes, the two have been feuding over Kim Kardashian’s partnership with Dolce & Gabbana following Kardashian Barker and Barker tying the knot last year.

Kardashian Barker voiced her disapproval of the collaboration and said the “Ciao, Kim” collection resembled the Dolce & Gabbana designs she and her husband wore at their wedding.

They finally resolved their issues in Episode Seven when Kim Kardashian apologized to her older sister.