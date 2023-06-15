Khloé Kardashian was on a date with ‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone, after all

Kim Kardashian played matchmaker on the most recent episode of "The Kardashians."

On Season Three, Episode Four, of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian said that she wanted to help Khloé Kardashian get her groove back by setting her up on a date with “365 Days” actor Michele Morrone while the family was in Milan.

Michele Morrone in "365 Days." Alamy Stock Photo

"I am such a setter upper and my plan for Khloé is to get her mojo back in Milan," she said in her confessional.

"Yeah, I didn't know I lost my mojo," Khloé Kardashian said with a laugh. "But I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf----- somewhere."

Kim Kardashian noted that she thought Morrone, an Italian actor, would be good for her sister after she saw his steamy performance in "365 Days."

“It’s like this super romantic, hot, sexual show," Kim Kardashian said.

“He's like the hottest guy," she added.

In order to get them to meet, Dolce & Gabbana designer Domenico Dolce seated Khloé Kardashian and Morrone next to each other at Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana “Ciao, Kim” fashion show in September 2022.

"Khloé's going to die. Khloé's going to be so excited," Kim Kardashian said. "This guy has no clue we're doing a whole episode about him."

As fans recall, Khloé Kardashian and Morrone sparked dating rumors last fall when Morrone shared a photo of him embracing Khloé Kardashian backstage at the show.

At the time, Morrone's reps denied he and Khloé Kardashian were linked, telling TODAY.com, “There nothing to the story. They were at the D&G show and were asked to take a photo together. Michele thought Khloe was very nice, but that’s the extent of the story. No relationship to speak of.”

Khloé Kardashian at the CFDA Fashion Awards on November 07, 2022 in NYC. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

In a sneak peek clip for Episode Five, fans got to see the moment they met on camera, and it looks like Khloé Kardashian was really taken with the actor.

“I think he’s super hot,” she said in her confessional. “He’s like a man.”

Khloé Kardashian's interest in Morrone comes after she broke things off with her ex and her two children's father, Tristan Thompson.

In Season Three of "The Kardashians," she said they're officially over. Khloé Kardashian found out he fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, in March 2021, while they were a couple.

"I make sure he knows it’s all about the kids because it’s so easy to fall back into, ‘Hey, let’s watch a game’ or this or that,” she said on the show. “Like, I can’t let those old habits just easily come into my life. It’s not what I want.”