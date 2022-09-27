Who is Michele Morrone? The ‘365 Days’ star was seen with Khloé Kardashian

Michele Morrone has been heating things up on Netflix in a guilty-pleasure film series since 2020. But lately, even those who haven’t seen a single part of the “365 Days” trilogy have heard some steamy buzz about the leading man.

That’s because Morrone recently made headlines (and inadvertently fanned romance-rumor flames) when he shared a photo to his Instagram Stories that showed him close to reality TV star Khloé Kardashian backstage at Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week.

Michele Morrone in "The Next 365 Days." Karolina Grabowska / Netflix

Now fans of “The Kardashians” are just as interested in Morrone as those who got to know him on Netflix — and here’s their chance to learn all about him.

So, uh, who is Michele Morrone?

Good question. Morrone is a 31-year-old actor hailing from Reggio Calabria, the largest city in Italy's southern region of Calabria.

While Morrone starred in a number of Italian films and television series, his international breakout came when he was cast as Don Massimo Torricelli in the “365 Days” movies.

The final film in the series, "The Next 365 Days," dropped on Netflix in August. Karolina Grabowska / Netflix

The erotic thriller series, based on books by Polish author Blanka Lipinska, hit Netflix in 2020, and quickly led to Morrone becoming a popular heartthrob among viewers eager for entertainment amid the pandemic.

Speaking to TODAY earlier this year, Lipinska recalled the first time she met Morrone ahead of his casting.

“He took off the glasses and he asked me, ‘Are you lost baby girl?’” she said, repeating Massimo’s lines in the movie. “I’m so lost. That’s how I met. I was in love from the first second.”

But he's looking to expand his fame even further.

Morrone is also a singer, and his music was featured in the movie trilogy. He's also created a luxury line of women's swimwear.

Why did he choose to become an actor?

Morrone made the decision to one day work on the big screen back when he was still a kid, with one movie in particular inspiring the choice.

“When I was only 11 years old I watched ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ for the first time,” he wrote in an Instagram post he shared earlier this year. “I was absolutely captivated and enchanted. I wanted and I had to belong to that magical world full of mysteries. I realized that I would never become a real Wizard and the only way to do magic was to make movies. Cinema.”

He has two sons

Morrone is a father of two. Speaking to Elle India in 2021, Morrone spoke about his approach to parenting.

"My kids are seven and three years old, and they don’t know anything about life. They’re like sponges; they just absorb everything that you do and say. So, you have to be really, really, careful. The most important thing that I am teaching my kids is to have passion. I am not the kind of parent who would want to push them to be a doctor or a lawyer. I just want them to be passionate about what they do," he said.

Is he romantically involved with Khloé Kardashian?

Alas, anyone hoping to see him as a boyfriend on Hulu's "The Kardashians" following rumors of a relationship with Khloé Kardashian is likely to have those hopes dashed.

A rep for the actor told E! News, “There’s no relationship to speak of at all.”

TODAY has reached out for comment.