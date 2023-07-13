Jenna reacts to her appearance on 'Jeopardy!' for Read With Jenna: 'Proud to be part of that'

Read With Jenna turned into listen to Jenna on the July 12 episode of “Jeopardy!”

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who recommends books in the Read With Jenna book club, read clues in a category called “Reading with Jenna Bush Hager.”

“Did you like how I read those clues?” she asked Hoda Kotb on the July 13 episode of their show after they showed a clip of her reading a few clues.

“My favorite part wasn’t how you read them,” Hoda said. “It was when they say, ‘Jenna Bush Hager for $1,200, please.’”

Jenna said she actually hadn’t seen the episode and the clip they aired on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna marked the first time she got a look at the job she did.

“I’m just proud to be part of that,” she said.

Jenna then started to picture how things could’ve gone differently if the focus wasn’t on books.

“Can you imagine if it wasn’t around reading?” she said. “‘Who doesn’t wear underwear on the TODAY show?’ ‘Who once did a thirst trap and embarrassed her entire family?’ ‘This person once got a minor possession of alcohol.’ ‘Who is Jenna Bush Hager?’”

“Amazing, I loved it. I love it,” Hoda said, laughing.