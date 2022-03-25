IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 Amazon travel essentials you need before your next trip — starting at $8

Savannah and Hoda overshare about Jenna during Truth or Dare

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie grace the cover of Good Housekeeping this month, but Jenna Bush Hager is more concerned with what went on the behind the scenes. In a game of Truth or Dare for the April edition, Savannah and Hoda revealed some of Jenna’s habits, including sweating through clothes and opting not to wear underwear most days.March 25, 2022

