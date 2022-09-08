How to watch the Emmy Awards this Monday night

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will be held live, indoors and in front of a full studio audience for the first time in two years.

The much-anticipated award show celebrates the crème de la crème of television and it typically draws a full house, but the format of the ceremony shifted slightly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Jimmy Kimmel emceed a socially distanced ceremony in front of a mostly empty Staples Center in Los Angeles. A year later, the 2021 Emmys were hosted outside to allow for social distancing.

This year signals a return to normalcy for the show since it will be held in a large auditorium once again. Getting excited already? Here's everything you need to know about watching the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, including the nominees.

When are the Emmys this year?

You can tune in to see all the action on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Where will the Emmys take place?

Hollywood's hottest stars will descend on downtown Los Angeles to attend the Emmys at the Microsoft Theater, a venue that has 7,100 seats.

How can I watch the Emmys, with or without cable?

Whether you have cable or not, you can still watch the ceremony. Cable subscribers can tune in on NBC on TV or stream the ceremony on NBC.com by logging in through their cable provider. The ceremony will also stream on Peacock.

Cord-cutters, or those without a cable subscription, can also access the ceremony through subscription services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Many offer a free trial.

Who’s hosting the Emmys?

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson was announced as the 2022 Emmys host in August. While appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna this week, the comedian told Hoda Kotb and her guest co-host Bobby Bones that he definitely feels butterflies in anticipation of the gig..

"I feel it for sure. It’s definitely on my mind and now we’re inside the week of it, so it's coming up on Monday," he said. "I'm excited. I'm excited to get it done."

While chatting with Hoda and Savannah Guthrie, Thompson also revealed that he has a musical number in the works with Lizzo for the big show.

"It’ll be kind of an eclectic gathering of tunes," he hinted.

Who are the Emmy nominees?

In July, the Emmy nominations were announced, with HBO's hit show “Succession” leading the way with 25 nominations. "Ted Lasso" wasn't far behind with 20 nominations and Netflix's "Squid Game" also made headlines for becoming the first non-English language series to be nominated in the best drama category.

Want to catch up on all the nominations before the big show? You can see the full list here.

Who is presenting at the Emmys?

On Sept. 7, the Television Academy and NBC announced several presenters for the show, including the following stars: