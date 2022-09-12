What's happening at the 2022 Emmys: Live updates on every moment

The 2022 Emmys are here!
The 74th annual award show airs tonight, September 12, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The night will be hosted by Kenan Thompson, who recently became the longest-running "Saturday Night Live" cast member.
Every year, there's a breakout TV vying for multiple awards at the ceremony. Tonight, all eyes are Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary" with seven nominations across the comedy categories, facing some stiff competition in "Ted Lasso" and "Only Murders in the Building."
Rounding out the expected highlights of the evening are the leaders of the drama categories, "Squid Game," "Euphoria" and "Succession."
So strap in and get comfortable for what is sure to be a rollercoaster ride. Below, TODAY is sharing live updates from the red carpet and actual ceremony, as well as keeping the list of winners updated. Stay tuned for the night's most conversation-worthy moments.
How host Kenan Thompson is preparing for the gig
Kenan Thompson was announced as this year's Emmys host back in August. In September, he stopped by TODAY to talk about how he's preparing for the role and combatting any jitters.
"How do you get reay for the Emmys?" Hoda asked.
"A lot of phone calls," Thompson said, laughing. He said the preparation stage involves writing jokes and phone calls with the "famous folks" to figure out who is available to appear in sketches.
Among the "unconfirmed" guests Thompson named? Lizzo, Kumail Nanjiani, and "Ted Lasso's" Jason Sudeikis. Stay tuned.
Kenan Thompson talks pressure to host Emmy AwardsSept. 6, 202205:20
Meet the presenters
The always star-studded awards show is not disappointing with bringing the big names tonight.
Kenan Thompson is the host, with presenters including Lizzo, Shonda Rhimes, Mindy Kaling, Kelly Clarkson, Juliette Lewis, Angela Bassett, RuPaul Charles, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Selena Gomez, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game," Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Chris Meloni, Mariska Hargitay, Molly Shannon, Freddie Highmore, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Jeremy Allen White, and Sofia Vergara.
A look at the 2022 Emmys nominees by the numbers
A few of the patterns and records among the nominees for this year's Emmy Awards:
- With 25 nominations, the HBO drama "Succession" leads the pack. "Succession" was nominated for Best Drama.
- "The White Lotus" and "Ted Lasso" have 20 nominations each.
- Comedies "Hacks" and "Only Murders in the Building" each got 17.
- The first-time nominees include Melanie Lynskey, Jennifer Coolidge and the late Chadwick Boseman.
- Bill Hader, Harriet Walter, Julia Garner, Rhea Seehorn and Sydney Sweeney are all up for two acting awards.