What's happening at the 2022 Emmys: Live updates on every moment

The 2022 Emmys are here!

The 74th annual award show airs tonight, September 12, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The night will be hosted by Kenan Thompson, who recently became the longest-running "Saturday Night Live" cast member.

Every year, there's a breakout TV vying for multiple awards at the ceremony. Tonight, all eyes are Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary" with seven nominations across the comedy categories, facing some stiff competition in "Ted Lasso" and "Only Murders in the Building."

Rounding out the expected highlights of the evening are the leaders of the drama categories, "Squid Game," "Euphoria" and "Succession."

So strap in and get comfortable for what is sure to be a rollercoaster ride. Below, TODAY is sharing live updates from the red carpet and actual ceremony, as well as keeping the list of winners updated. Stay tuned for the night's most conversation-worthy moments.