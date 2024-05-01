"Dance Moms" took its final bow five years ago. An upcoming reunion special will unpack the Lifetime show's unresolved business.

In "Dance Moms: The Reunion," filmed in the fall of 2023, original cast members are set to reflect on their experiences from the show and share details about their lives now.

“I thought I wasn’t enough in every single way,” former cast member Chloe Lukasiak said in the trailer released March 6.

“I don’t think that anybody can explain how complicated all of our relationships are with her,” Kalani Hilliker said at another point, seemingly referring to controversial instructor Abby Lee Miller.

"Dance Moms" followed students of Miller's Abby Lee Dance Company between 2011 and 2019. Notable alums of the series include JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler — though not every former participant will be attending the reunion.

Here's how to tune in.

When is ‘Dance Moms: The Reunion’?

The reunion special premieres Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch 'Dance Moms: The Reunion'

"Dance Moms: The Reunion" will air on Lifetime.

Viewers can stream the "Dance Moms: The Reunion" the next day, May 2, by logging in to Lifetime's website, app or on demand through their cable provider.

Those without a cable subscription can access the special through services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV, many of which offer a free trial.

Who is going to the 'Dance Moms' reunion?

Headliners for the reunion include JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, sisters Brooke Hyland and Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker. Plus, their respective mothers, Jessalynn Siwa, Christi Lukasiak, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes and Kira Girard will attend.

The special will have some noticeable absences, though. Fan favorites Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie “Kenzie” Ziegler and Nia Sioux will not participate.

Kendal Vertes teased the reunion as a "really happy homecoming" in a December interview with WHSV-TV.

“I didn’t really know what to expect because we haven’t really kept in touch that much. But to be able to sit down with these girls and talk about all of our past trauma together, it felt like we’ve never left,” she said.

“We never had the chance to speak up for ourselves and to stand up for ourselves,” she added. “We were so young, and we just kept our mouths shut.”

Will Abby Lee Miller be at the 'Dance Moms' reunion?

No, it appears the founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company will not attend.

Hilliker told TV Insider her absence allowed the cast to open up further.

“I think that we wouldn’t have been as open and vulnerable and honest if we had that kind of energy in the reunion,” she said. “I think it was best having it just be us girls and being able to really open up to each other. I think if she was there, none of us would have been able to.”