How to watch 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star' online

BTS fans can now take a look back at the K-pop group’s history and rise to fame in the new Disney+ docuseries, “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.”

Also a way for new Army members to learn more about the seven performers and how BTS came to be, the eight-part docuseries is available to stream on the Disney streaming service. The first two episodes were released on Dec. 20, with many more dropping in the coming weeks.

“BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star” shows never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Each episode gives viewers a look at the groups’ highs and lows during their 10-year career.

The South Korean boy band formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013. Since then, as the “Beyond the Star” trailer teases, they have worked tirelessly to become the stars and worldwide sensation they are now.

The release of the docuseries comes after all seven members are officially enlisted and serving their mandatory military service. See below on how to watch BTS’ history.

How can I watch 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star' on streaming?

“BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star” will stream only on Disney+. The first two episodes are already available for subscribers.

For new subscribers, Disney+ is available for $7.99 a month with the basic ads plan, while the premium no-ads plan starts at $13.99. People can also sign up for the Hulu and Disney+ package, starting at $9.99 per month for the basic package and $19.99 for the premium package.

When do the new ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’ episodes drop?

The first two episodes were released on Dec. 20. After that, two new episodes will be released every Wednesday until Jan. 10, 2024.

Episodes 3 and 4 will be released on Dec. 27, episodes 5 and 6 on Jan. 3, 2023, and episodes 7 and 8 on Jan. 10, 2024.

See the full list of episodes below.

Episode 1 — The Beginning

Episode 2 — Adolescence

Episode 3 — Pursuit of Happiness

Episode 4 — Disconnected

Episode 5 — Welcome!

Episode 6 — Begin and Again

Episode 7 — Still Purple

Episode 8 — Promise For Tomorrow

What other BTS content is available on Disney+?

There is plenty of BTS content for Disney+ subscribers.

'In the Soop: Friendcation'

Released in July 2022, “In the Soop: Friendcation” is a spinoff of BTS’ reality series which spanned two seasons. In “Friendcation,” V from BTS goes on a four-day vacation to Goseong with his friends Park Seo-jun, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik.

'J-Hope In The Box'

The 2023 documentary, “J-Hope in the Box,” follows BTS member J-Hope as he embarks on his journey of creating his first solo album, “Jack in the Box.”

It chronicles 200 days of the artist’s life, from early production of the album to his Lollapalooza debut.

'Suga: Road to D-Day'

Much like J-Hope’s documentary, “Suga: Road to D-Day“ chronicles Suga as he works on his new album titled “D-Day.”

Viewers will see the rapper traveling across the globe for musical inspiration, finding his voice and creating the album under the name Agust D.

'BTS: Permission to Dance'

“BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA" is a concert film that was released in September 2022. It showcases the seven performers during their concerts that took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in late 2021.

The concert film shows the entire two-hour-plus concert, as well as never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content.