Seeing Jung Kook ‘in motion, in 3D’ healed my inner preteen

It is 5:45 a.m. at Rockefeller Center, and an army is trickling into what will become a packed TODAY Plaza. But it’s not just any army — it’s the BTS Army, the name given to BTS fans, like Taylor Swift’s Swifties or Beyoncé’s Beyhive.

Jung Kook, the golden maknae (“golden youngest”), of the K-pop supergroup debuted an ambitious full-length album “Golden,” sung entirely in English, on Nov. 3. Now, Army has gathered to watch him perform three songs: “Seven,” “3D,” and “Standing Next to You.”

Jung Kook is the final member of BTS to put out a solo album. Nathan Congleton / TODAY Illustration

While BTS is on hiatus so the members can complete their mandatory military service, Army has been kept satisfied with staggered solo releases from Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Suga, V — and now, finally, Jung Kook.

Long before soundcheck, before the sun is even a thought in the sky, the BTS Army is treated to a sneak peek of the artist as he rises from an escalator into the lobby that houses Studio 1A. Dressed in a black button-down shirt and cropped black pants, he takes a look outside— and the crowd roars.

BTS Army. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

I, for one, don’t make a sound. I am simply shocked to be having this moment.

My journey to the concert this morning was over a decade in the making. I became a K-pop fan in 2008, growing up in the second generation of the Hallyu wave, the name for the surges in international interest of Korean pop culture over the past few decades.

At the time, K-pop was still on the fringe of American pop culture, and middle-school me was insecure about liking something that wasn’t yet mainstream. I didn’t care that I didn’t speak Korean and couldn’t understand what was being said without a translation. The infectious beats, vibrant color palettes and clean choreography were enough to get me hooked.

But my obsession wasn’t so positively received by some of my peers. I remember being in a seventh grade social studies class when a classmate decided to queue the iconic “BABYYYY” that plays at the top of SHINee’s “Ring Ding Dong” on a classmate’s computer, leading to snickers and embarrassed flushes. Though PSY’s “Gangnam Style” became the first YouTube video to hit a billion views in 2012, the sensation was met with memes and ridicule, signaling to me it wasn’t cool to like the genre, no matter how popular it was globally.