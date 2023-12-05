BTS’ Jung Kook, V, Jimin and RM announce South Korean military service plans

BTS' Jung Kook, V, Jimin and RM are getting ready to enlist in the South Korean army.

On Dec. 5, the group’s label, BigHit Music, shared a message about the four members of the K-pop group's upcoming enlistment on their Weverse, thanking their fans for their "continued love and support for BTS."

"RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together," the statement reads. "Please note that there will be no official event on the day of their entry."

The label notes that to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, the entrance ceremony is only for military personnel and the members' families. "Fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only."

"We ask for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and return," the statement continues, adding that the label will "also strive to provide all the support they need during this time."

V, Suga, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

BTS went on hiatus in 2022, and announced in October of that year that the eldest members of the group were starting their personal enlisting process.

Jin was the first BTS member to enlist, followed by J-Hope and Suga, who enlisted in September of this year.

By law, all young, fit South Korean men between the ages of 18 to 28 must serve between 18 to 21 months in the military, with no exceptions for K-pop stars.