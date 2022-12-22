This post contains spoilers for Season Three of “Emily in Paris.”

After a season filled with multiple love triangles, secrets and a near-death experience, “Emily in Paris” saved its most jaw-dropping moment for the final seconds of Episode 10.

The Season Three finale, entitled “Charade,” begins on a positive note as Emily (Lily Collins) arrives at Gabriel’s restaurant, which he renamed “L’esprit de Gigi” after his grandmother.

Gabriel prioritizing his Michelin star dreams is a major plot points this season, and the last episode explains why. The final five minutes of “Charade” also adds another chapter into the seemingly never-ending love triangle between Emily, Gabriel and Camille (Camille Razat).

But before we break down everything that happened in Episode 10, let’s go back and review all the important moments from the season that led us to a shocking scene between Emily and Gabriel.

Lily Collins as Emily and Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in Episode 309 of "Emily in Paris." Netflix

What happened in Season 3 of 'Emily in Paris'

The Season Three premiere shows Emily struggling to work for Madeline (Kate Walsh) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) at the same time.

After Sylvie realizes Emily never quit working for the Gilbert Group and Savoir, she fires the Chicago native and focuses on establishing her new company, Agence Grateau, with Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold).

With no French employees or president to run Savoir’s office, Madeline returns to Chicago, leaving Emily was unemployed. Emily spends her days being a tourist in Paris with Mindy (Ashley Park) before Sylvie realizes that she missed Emily’s ideas and her contribution to the team. So, she asks the determined marketing strategist to come work for her again.

Meanwhile, Emily’s relationship with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) is initially on shaky ground after he realizes she did not make any plans to visit him in London. Turns out a travel itinerary wasn’t necessary because Antoine (William Abadien) hired Alfie to be the CFO of all his businesses. Alfie's new position requires him to permanently relocate to Paris.

Throughout the season, Emily and Alfie’s relationship appears to grow stronger. Turns out they are both holding back. In the finale, Emily finally chooses between Alfie and Gabriel and also mends her relationship with Mindy after some slight tension in their friendship.

Here’s a recap of all the drama your favorite Parisians (and one American expat) faced in the Season Three finale.

What happens in the Season 3 'Emily in Paris' finale

Mindy calls out her boyfriend for lying to her about Emily

Ashley Park as Mindy and Lily Collins as Emily in Episode 303 of "Emily in Paris." / Netflix

At the start of Season Three, Mindy and Benoit are continuing their romance from the previous season. He encourages her to leave the band with him and Étienne (Jin Xuan Mao) after she's offered a regular gig performing at a Chinese dinner club. But, Benoit becomes jealous when Nicolas de Léon (Paul Forman), Mindy’s former boarding school classmate, pops up.

Nico, the head of a company called JVMA, flirts with Mindy and Benoit becomes insecure. The two eventually split and Mindy starts dating Nico.

Everything is going well until Nico bumps heads with Emily. The two clash when Nico plans to restructure Pierre Cadault’s (Jean-Christophe Bouvet) label and oust the famous designer from his own company. Emily and Sylvie outsmart Nico in order to keep Pierro in chart, embarrassing Nico in front of his father. Nico retaliates by creating friction in Emily and Mindy’s friendship.

When Alfie fills Mindy in on how her boyfriend is behaving, she's horrified. She confronts Nico in the finale and tells him he needed to respect Emily because she is “family.” Nico later apologizes to Mindy and Emily.

His apology to Mindy comes just a few minutes after Benoit returned and told his ex that he submitted their hit song, “Mon Soleli,” to the Eurovision song contest — and it was accepted. The competition means Mindy and Benoit will be spending plenty of time together next season, possibly creating more tension with her boyfriend Nico. We told you there we love triangles.

Sylvie and her husband rekindle their relationship

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau in Episode 302 of Emily in Paris. Netflix

Although Sylvie is Erik (Søren Bregendal) earlier in the season, she cannot deny her feelings for husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard). The two have a mostly physical relationship in Season Three, but agree in the finale to give their marriage another chance.

Laurent shares his plan to open another club in Paris so he doesn't have to leave Sylvie constantly and fly to Saint-Tropez for work.

In order to open a second private club, Laurent needs financial support from an investor. Sylvie’s smile swiftly fades when she learns the backer is Louis dé Leon, Nico’s father. Earlier in the season, Sylvie alluded to Louis treating her inappropriately and abusing his power when they worked together years ago. She also cuts ties with Louis and JVMA to keep Pierre in charge.

Julien decides to leave Agence Grateau (probably)

Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau in Episode 302 of "Emily in Paris." Netflix

In the world of “Emily in Paris,” Emily has a constant stream of brilliant ideas that impress all of Agence Grateau’s clients. Her endless suggestions can come across as slightly irritating to viewers, but no one on the show voiced their disapproval — until Season Three.

Halfway through the season, Julien’s demeanor toward Emily changes. He's annoyed by her overstepping and expresses his grievances to Sylvie and Luc during lunch. Sylvie dismisses his concerns, saying Emily is just working hard.

In the finale, it's Julien’s time to shine. He pitches an idea for an androgynous suit to a big client. Emily, unable to stop herself, chimes in with suggestions on how the campaign could be even better. Julien temporarily loses his cool and walks away after an outburst. Although Sylvie comforts him and admits she needed to stop overlooking Emily’s behavior, this is the final straw for Julien.

Later, Julien sends an email to an unknown recipient saying he is interested in leaving Agence Grateau and accepting a job offer.

Camille and Gabriel have a surprise wedding

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel and Camille Razat as Camille in Episode 301 of "Emily in Paris." Stéphanie Branchu / Netflix

Camille and Gabriel reunite in the Season Two finale despite the art handler making a pact with Emily that neither one of them would date the chef.

The couple spends most of Season Three technically in a relationship, but rarely are together. During Alfie’s house warming party in Episode Five, Emily catches Camille and an artist named Sofia (Melia Kreiling) kissing on the roof.

Emily only shares the secret with Mindy, who tells her not to say anything. Camille and Sofia grow closer throughout the season and continue their affair. They take a vacation to Greece together. Gabriel worries when Camille stopped responding to his texts.

While Camille is away, Gabriel gets drunk and invites Emily to hang out with him. Gabriel opens up about his relationship problems with the gallerist and confesses that some of them stem from his being in love with Emily. She does not respond.

Camille ends her trip to Greece early to have a conversation with Gabriel. At the time, he tells Emily that the talk with Camille helped them get on the same page.

Suddenly, Gabriel is ready to propose. During a romantic date at the Musee D'Orsay, Gabriel starts to pop the question ... before Camille beats him to it and asks if he wants to get married.

The couple holds an engagement party at Camille's family’s estate, Château Lalisse. Surrounded by their friends and family (and the added pressure of Camille's parents), the pair decide to get married then and there at her family’s chapel.

Emily and Alfie break up and Gabriel shares a secret

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie and Lily Collins as Emily in Episode 304 of "Emily in Paris." / Netflix

Emily seems to be all in on her relationship with Alfie for most of the season. But after learning he did not tell his mom about her, Emily wonders if he doesn't see long-term potential.

Alfie later shares that experiences with his past girlfriends made him fear introducing Emily to his family. They decide to take the next step and publicly declare their feelings for each other by participating in a romantic campaign for one of Emily’s clients. The end of Episode Nine shows them kissing as they soared in the sky in a hot air balloon.

Alfie and Emily travel together to the French countryside for Camille and Gabriel’s engagement party. In a few scenes, the camera focuses on the longing glances Emily shares with Gabriel. Still, she appears to be committed to Alfie and sits beside him in the chapel as they wait for Camille and Gabriel to say, “I do.”

At the altar, Camille is clearly struggling to get through her vows. Finally, she says that she can't marry Gabriel because she knows he loved Emily from the moment they met. She also admits to Gabriel that she made a pact with Emily to keep them apart and ensure she would not lose him.

Alfie, and the rest of the guests, are stunned by the information. Camille storms out of the chapel and Alfie soon follows, breaking up with Emily due to her undeniable connection with Gabriel. He tells her that he is no one’s second choice and that Emily should “go get her man.” She briefly attempts to stop him, but he leaves anyway.

Outside, Emily and Gabriel have a conversation where he asked about her feelings for him. Emily says, “They’ve always been there.” He agrees that it has been hard for him to resist her, too.

Before Emily can enjoy the moment of them finally being together, the other shoe drops. Gabriel reveals the real reason Camille cut her trip to Greece short: She is pregnant.

“Oh my God,” Emily replies as they both stared off into the darkness. The screen fades to black.

“Emily in Paris” never fails to deliver a cliffhanger and the Season Three finale gave fans the biggest bombshell yet. They’ll have to wait until Season Four (which Netflix already confirmed is happening) to see if Emily and Gabriel will figure things out.