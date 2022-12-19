Très magnifique! The third season of “Emily in Paris” is almost here, which means fans will soon be reunited with Emily Cooper's (Lily Collins) — complicated love life, bold fashion choices and all.

Season Three of the hit Netflix dramedy arrives on the platform on Dec. 21. Before then, catch up on everything that's happened since 2020, when viewers were first introduced to the bubbly, somewhat naïve marketing executive from Chicago.

Emily first moves to Paris to work for her company's French office after her boss has an unexpected pregnancy and can't go. Despite her inability to speak French and iffy grasp on French culture, Emily tries to make a good impression with her new co-workers Luc and Julien (and Samuel Arnold, respectively) and intense boss Sylvie.

She also falls for her charming neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who happens to be dating Emily’s close friend Camille (Camille Razat).

The drama from Season One continues in the show’s sophomore season. Here’s what to remember from Season Two ahead of the Season Three premiere.

Gabriel and Emily’s romance fizzles out — but doesn’t fade

Season Two follows Emily and Gabriel's will-they, won’t they romance ... much like Season One.

In the Season One finale, Emily and Gabriel finally act on their simmering flirtation and sleep together on what was supposed to be his last night in Paris. Gabriel and Camille had just broken up and he was supposed to be moving to Normandy, so there were finally no strings attached (or so they thought).

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in "Emily in Paris." / Netflix

Alas, Gabriel decides to stay in Paris after Antoine (William Abadie) says he wants to invest in the restaurant where Gabriel had been working, and let him run it on his own. Naturally, that makes things a bit awkward since Emily is friends with Camille, Gabriel’s ex, and she’s looking for answers as to why Gabriel is staying in town.

Camille learns that Gabriel and Emily are having a petit romance during her birthday party, when she finds Gabriel's frying pan in Emily's apartment. Mon Dieu!

After a bit of a silent war, Camille and Emily have a conversation. Camille says she wishes that Emily had told her from the start what had happened, but says she wants to make amends.

Camille asks Emily to promise that neither will be with Gabriel or let him interfere with their friendship. After agreeing to Camille’s pact, Emily tells Gabriel they’re a “fantasy” and that she doesn’t want to start something they can’t finish since she’s only going to be in Paris for a year. “I’m not going to fall in love with you when we have an expiration date,” she says.

But Camille doesn’t keep her side of the promise. Camille begins to work her way back into Gabriel’s life. After she reconciles with Emily and adds her back on the Champere account at Savoir, Camille invites her to her family’s home to film a promotion for the brand. When Camille’s father accidentally cuts his finger off, his wife calls Gabriel and convinces him to come visit to check on Camille. The two begin to rekindle their relationship.

Emily moves on with Mathieu and Alfie

Emily tries to forget about Gabriel and dates Mathieu Cadault (Charles Martins), designer Pierre Cadault’s nephew, for a very short period of time. The pair, who were flirtatious in the first season, board a train for a weekend getaway. Then, Mathieu overhears Emily talking on the phone with Gabriel about their one-night stand, and he leaves her before the train departs. Camille and Mindy decide to meet her in Saint-Tropez for a girls’ weekend instead.

From there, Emily moves on to dating Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a British banker who she met in French class. In the finale, Alfie shares that he needed to return to London for work, but he wants to attempt a long distance relationship with Emily.

Lily Collins as Emily and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in "Emily in Paris." Stephanie Branchu / Netflix

Faced with Alfie’s proposal, Emily can’t deny her feelings for Gabriel any longer. She accidentally admits to Mindy that she’s in love with Gabriel.

Mindy convinces her to ignore the promise she made to Camille and go speak to Gabriel. Emily immediately walks down the stairs to his apartment and is seconds away from telling him how she feels when she notices Camille standing behind him. Camille reveals that she recently reunited with Gabriel and they moved in together. Emily chokes back tears as she congratulates the happy couple and leaves.

We learn more about Sylvie's marriage

While in Saint-Tropez on vacation, Emily runs into her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and her husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard), who Emily didn’t even know existed. The couple doesn’t live in the same city and they aren’t monogamous, either.

After meeting Erik DeGroot (Søren Bregendal), a Dutch photographer, at a work event, Sylvie begins sleeping with him and pitches him for several projects at Savoir.

Mindy pursues her music career and finds a new man

Mindy joins a band with two locals, Étienne (Jin Xuan Mao) and Benoit (Kevin Dias). She soon falls for Benoit, after initially thinking he was gay, and he writes a song for her.

Étienne later discovers that Mindy was on a Chinese singing competition and has a rich father. He speaks to a friend in China who happens to be a journalist and leaks a story about Mindy being in a band, suggesting that she’s gone from rags to riches. Mindy is embarrassed and doesn’t want Benoit to know, but he finds out and tension ensues.

Benoit and Mindy make up and the group ends up getting a gig due to the publicity that came out of the article about Mindy.

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in "Emily in Paris." Stéphanie Branchu / Netflix

Season Two features a showdown between Emily’s new and old bosses

In “Emily in Paris,” time moves at a glacial pace (much like “Virgin River”), which means that Madeline is still pregnant with her miracle baby when she travels to Paris to check on her company’s progress at the end of Season Two.

Her abrasive personality swiftly rubs Sylvie and the other Savoir staff the wrong way. Madeline repeatedly questions Sylvie about some clients paying less than they should.

The Chicago native also suggests that Savoir reach out to a melodramatic designer named Gregory (Jeremy O. Harris) after he fired his other PR team. However, Sylvie, Luc and Julien warned Madeline that Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet), one of Savoir’s biggest clients, is not on good terms with Gregory.

When Madeline ignores their advice, Sylvie appears to cave and asks Emily to convince Gregory to invite Pierre to his extravagant runway show at Versailles.

Sylvie, Julien and Luc quit Savoir in the finale

At the grand show in Versailles, Gregory wows the crowd with his unique designs and surprise dance number. Pierre also makes an appearance and struts down the catwalk. The rival designers make amends and seem to call a truce.

After the show, Pierre confronts Madeline and said it was unacceptable Savoir never put as much effort into his showcases as they did for Gregory. He stuns Madeline by firing Savoir and the Gilbert Group.

An irritated Madeline then speaks to Sylvie and threatens to have the Gilbert Group bosses in Chicago check the French company’s books and business deals. But Sylvie says it would not be necessary because she would be resigning with Julien and Luc, surprising both Madeline and Emily.

Behind the scenes, Sylvie had been working with her ex-husband to get enough money to start her own PR firm.

The following day, Emily returns to Savoir and discovers Madeline is the only other remaining employee. Madeline says her plan is to hire a new group of employees and quickly return to Chicago with Emily. She also treats Emily like an entry-level assistant.

Which role model is Emily going to choose? How is Emily’s dating life going to evolve? Let’s see in Season Three!