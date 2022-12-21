'Emily in Paris' star Lucien Laviscount reveals how he would handle Alfie's love triangle in real life

One of the most interesting storylines in "Emily in Paris" is the love triangle between Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

At the "Emily in Little Paris" Activation event in New York City, Laviscount spoke about his character's romantic entanglement to Emily and said that he would do the same thing as Alfie if he was in a love triangle in the real world.

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 305 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022 Netflix

"I think everyone can learn a lot from Alfie," he tells TODAY.com. "He walks with his heart on his sleeve. And is truthful about his feelings. He sticks by his morals and also allows grace in certain situations."

“Emily in Paris” Season Three premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and fans will finally get to see what happens when Alfie proposed a long-distance relationship to Emily after Emily confessed her feeling to Gabriel.

“Season Three for Alfie takes him on more of a vulnerable journey," Laviscount says.

After having his character introduced in Season Two, Laviscount noticed that Emily helps Alfie break down his barriers in Season Three so that he can obtain "the silver lining" in his life.

For Alfie, Emily has sort of become his "unicorn," Laviscount explains.

But romance aside, William Abadie, who plays Antoine, in the show, told TODAY at the Emily in Little Paris Activation event that Season Three is filled with a lot more "heartfelt moments" that are shot in beautiful cinematic scenes.

Lily Collins as Emily and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in season 3 of "Emily in Paris." Netflix

“There’s a moment with the Savoir team with Julien, Luc and Sylvie that has a lot of depth and beauty to it where you really feel that team come together in the most beautiful way,” he says. “And of course, it happens in the right setting in a beautiful little street.”

As fans recall, Season Two ended with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) asking Emily to leave her job at Savoir and the Gilbert Group to help her launch a new company in Paris.

With a big decision to make, Emily’s life could change drastically in Season Three.