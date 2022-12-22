This post contains spoilers for Season Three of “Emily in Paris.”

Ever since "Emily in Paris" first premiered in 2020, fans of the hit Netflix series have had one burning question on their minds: When the heck is Madeline (Kate Walsh) going to give birth?

The character was pregnant in Seasons One and Two and returns for Season Three with her growing baby bump. Spoiler alert: Madeline finally delivers her baby in Season Three!

But fans are still having a grand old time poking fun at this one plot point, since it means that the entirety of the show took place in about an eight or nine month span.

Kate Walsh plays Madeline, an American marketing executive. Stéphanie Branchu / Netflix

Madeline learns that she's pregnant in the Season 1 premiere

When we first meet Madeline, she's preparing to move to Paris for a year to work with Savoir, a French marketing agency that her American marketing company (The Gilbert Group) recently acquired. While talking with Emily (Lily Collins), Madeline gets nauseous after smelling a French perfume.

Later on, we learn that she’s pregnant and has given up the job in Paris. Instead, Emily travels across the pond and embarks on a European adventure.

In one scene early on in the season, Madeline describes her pregnancy symptoms to Emily and says she's jealous that she's living the life of a single woman in Paris. But she's mostly absent from the rest of the season.

Madeline travels to Paris in Season 2. Stéphanie Branchu / Netflix

Madeline reappears in Season 2 again

It’s hard to tell just how much time has passed since her last appearance, but Madeline pops up again in Season Two, Episode Seven when she calls Emily’s French boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and her baby bump has noticeably grown.

As it turns out, lots of viewers are also très confused about the timeline of the series. One Twitter user pointed out how the the weather doesn’t reflect the time that has supposedly passed, based on the progression of Madeline's pregnancy.

Madeline visits Paris at the end of Season 2

Much to Emily’s surprise and Sylvie’s dismay, Madeline makes an impromptu visit to Paris at the end of the season and says the business trip had to happen “now or never” because she “won’t leave the house again once this little monster pops out.”

Emily’s coworker Luc (Bruno Gouery) rubs Madeline’s stomach and predicts that she’s going to have a boy. Madeline makes herself comfy in Sylvie’s office on an exercise ball and her bump seems to be getting bigger by the day.

Many social media fans had fun poking fun at the fact that Madeline traveled to France when she was so close to her due date when she had originally passed up the job in Paris because she was pregnant.

Madeline gives birth (finally) in Season 3

As viewers prepared to dive in to Season Three, many of them took to Twitter to joke about the fact that Madeline had been pregnant for what seemed like ages.

Once again, many viewers said they couldn't quite figure out the show's timeline.

Season Three picks up right where Season Two left off and Madeline is dealing with the fallout of the Savoir crew's "French Revolution" (aka when they all quit at the end of Season Two).

Madeline and Emily are running solo, but Emily is also working with Sylvie while she works up the courage to tell Madeline that she’s quitting.

Madeline prematurely finds out when Luc tells her without knowing that it was a secret. She then goes to confront Emily and Sylvie at the Eiffel Tower restaurant, where they are hosting a business meeting.

Madeline is ready to pop at the beginning of Season 3. Stéphanie Branchu / Netflix

Once there, Madeline’s water breaks at the table and splashes all over Sylvie’s shoes. She gets rushed to the hospital in an ambulance and gives birth to a baby boy, who nurses say was the biggest baby they delivered in months.

Madeline is back at work rather quickly and starts pumping milk at the office as her au pair tends to her son. Naturally, some viewers wondered why she made such a quick return to work.

In Season Three Episode Three, Madeline leaves Paris to go home to Chicago and that's the last viewers see of her (and her former baby bump).

That means the whole show has taken place in about 8 or 9 months

The third season of "Emily in Paris" takes place in June, since it depicts Paris's annual Fête de la Musique festival which is always in June.

If Emily arrived to Paris in November, then the whole show and its many love triangles has been compressed into a relatively short timeline — a single pregnancy term.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that viewers have LOL'ed about a seemingly long pregnancy on a Netflix show. Over the summer, "Virgin River" fans jokingly pointed out that Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) had been pregnant for several seasons.

Madeline finally gives birth in Season 3. Stéphanie Branchu / Netflix

The character first found out that she was expecting a child (which turned out to be twins) in the show's first season and is still pregnant in Season Four. Oh, and by the way, she's only five months pregnant. Only time will tell how long it'll take for Charmaine to give birth, but let's hope she gets some closure like Madeline soon enough.