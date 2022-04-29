Dolly Parton is finally reuniting with her "9 to 5" co-stars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin — and this time, it's in a role that's heaven-sent.

The actor and country music superstar makes a special guest appearance on the series finale of Fonda and Tomlin's long-running Netflix comedy "Grace and Frankie," which debuted Friday.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the "Grace and Frankie" series finale on Netflix.

Parton appears as an angel named Agnes in the episode. Agnes appears just after Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) are accidentally electrocuted at a wedding.

The two friends at first believe that Agnes is God, with Frankie gushing, “You look just like I knew you would!”

“I’m not the Almighty," Agnes corrects her. “Just a working-class angel. I haven’t had a promotion in 250 years, but the benefits are heaven!”

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda previously reunited at the the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After some negotiating with Agnes, Gracie and Frankie are allowed to leave the afterlife and gratefully return to their everyday existences on earth.

Netflix announced last November that Parton would appear as a guest star in the comedy's seventh and final season.

“It’s finally happening: Dolly Parton will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie!!!” the streaming service tweeted.

The trio's onscreen reunion has been more than four decades in the making. They first teamed up to make audiences laugh in the 1980 workplace comedy “9 to 5," playing a gang of fed-up secretaries who get revenge on their chauvinist boss played by Dabney Coleman.

Parton, Fonda and Tomlin in a publicity portrait for "9 to 5." Getty Images

The three entertainers delighted fans when they appeared together at the 2017 Emmy Awards to present an award.

“Personally, I’ve been waiting for a ‘9 to 5’ reunion ever since we did the first one,” Parton said after the trio received a standing ovation from the audience.

Earlier this week, Fonda and Tomlin spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Parton’s cameo, with Fonda gushing that Parton’s angel role was “just beyond perfect.”

The duo also said they’d miss working together on the show, which tells the story of two older women who become BFFs after their husbands fall in love with each other.

“The writing is good, and we are truly, in real life, friends, and that shows, I think,” Tomlin said.

“I think that it brings hope to people. It makes them less afraid about getting old,” she added. “Well, if those two women can survive that kind of trauma that happened in the first episode, then maybe I’ll be OK kind of thing.”