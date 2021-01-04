Dolly Parton is giving us epic '9 to 5' vibes in throwback pic to start 2021

Dolly Parton is giving everyone a little extra motivation to get back to the grind now that the holidays are over.

The 74-year-old country music legend referenced one of her most famous songs as well as her hit 1980 movie with a throwback shot of herself on Instagram as people got back to working 9 to 5 on Monday to start 2021.

"The holidays are over, y'all," she wrote. "It’s back to that 9 to 5 😉 #MondayMotivation."

A young Parton looks like she's ready to conquer the business world in a power suit and tie rather than her usual rhinestone-studded stage outfit.

The song remains a favorite and the movie's fans still can't get enough of it, four decades after both first came out.

Dolly Parton in a scene from "9 to 5," her hit 1980 comedy with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. Michael Ochs Archives

Parton sang it live at the Grammy Awards in 2019 with backing from superstars Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves, none of whom were even born when the song first came out.

Parton also gave the crowd a thrill at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards when she reunited onstage with her "9 to 5" co-star Lily Tomlin while presenting Tomlin with a lifetime achievement award. They were two-thirds of the dynamic trio that powered the movie, along with Jane Fonda.

The comedy tells the story of three women fighting back against their chauvinist boss, played by Dabney Coleman.

"People have wanted another '9 to 5,' but I think we’d have to call it '95,'" Parton joked during the SAG ceremony.

All three of the stars reunited in 2017 at the Primetime Emmy Awards, taking the stage to a standing ovation as they presented the Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie to "Big Little Lies" star Alexander Skarsgard.

"Personally, I've been waiting for a '9 to 5' reunion ever since we did the first one," Parton said on the show.

A "9 to 5" sequel with the original cast was in the works in 2018, but it was scrapped a year later, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t think we’re going to do the sequel,” Parton told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2019. “We never could get the script to where it was enough different than the first one, and that one turned out so good.”

Good enough to still get people motivated on a Monday all these years later.