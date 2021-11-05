Finally! Dolly Parton to star in final season of 'Grace and Frankie'

“Grace and Frankie” fans have waited for years for Dolly Parton to make a guest appearance on the show — and it’s finally happening in the Netflix series’ seventh and final season.

The legendary actor and musician will join the series’ stars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Netflix announced Friday in a statement sent to TODAY.

It's finally happening:



Dolly Parton will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie!!! pic.twitter.com/JIZRVWqPGT — Netflix (@netflix) November 5, 2021

This news marks an onscreen reunion that’s four decades in the making.

Fans of the talented trio know they made audiences howl with laughter in the 1980 comedy “9 to 5.” Parton, 75, Tomlin, 82, and Fonda, 83, played a team of fed-up secretaries who turned the tables on their chauvinist boss played by Dabney Coleman.

Though nothing else is known about Parton’s “Grace and Frankie” guest spot — including what character she’ll play or what her storyline will entail — just the fact that she’s appearing on the beloved comedy is cause enough for celebration.

So excited about this! — Connie (@Connie28208915) November 5, 2021

the reunion we ALL needed blessssss — 𝘬𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 (@katxred) November 5, 2021

The three entertainers thrilled viewers when they reunited at the 2017 Emmy Awards. They strolled onstage to a standing ovation and used their moment in the spotlight together (to present one of the evening's awards) to celebrate their inimitable chemistry.

“Personally, I’ve been waiting for a ‘9 to 5’ reunion ever since we did the first one,” said Parton.

Naturally, "Grace and Frankie" fans have long crossed their fingers hoping that Parton would join her old co-stars in a guest appearance — and it seems the show's cast members wanted it to happen, too.

During a January 2021 appearance on TODAY, Tomlin discussed a potential Parton guest spot. "Well, we’re always hoping that will happen," she said. “We’ve got a great role for her this time. I think she will do it. I’m just hoping she will."

The first four episodes of the final season of "Grace and Frankie" became available on Netflix earlier this year, with the final 12 episodes premiering in 2022. The show will finish with a whopping 94 episodes under its belt, making it the streaming service's longest-running original series to date.